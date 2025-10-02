Spar joins forces with South Africa’s rugby giants

Spar proudly becomes the official grocery and liquor retail partner of four of South Africa’s powerhouse provincial rugby teams: The Sharks, the Vodacom Bulls, The Lions, and the DHL Stormers.

For decades, rugby has been more than just a sport in South Africa. It’s the heartbeat of towns, schools, and families, connecting people across provinces and generations.

By backing regional rugby, Spar is making a powerful statement: supporting the game, and the communities it represents, is bigger than choosing sides.

“At Spar, community comes first. For years, we’ve invested in sport across South Africa. Rugby is the people’s game - and by backing provincial teams, we’re championing more than the sport itself; we’re backing the families, communities, and local economies it powers,” said Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorship manager at The Spar Group Southern Africa.

SPAR is proud to partner with four South African rugby giants – Vodacom @BlueBullsRugby , @SharksRugby @THESTORMERS & @LionsRugbyCo.​

Spar’s commitment to regional rugby extends to women’s rugby, including the Bulls Daisies and Sharks Women teams.

“We’re proud to be the first brand to back multiple unions at this scale - a true reflection of our belief that rugby belongs to everyone. Having our logo across all team kits is more than visibility for us; it’s a statement of unity. Rugby is built on resilience, teamwork, and belonging - the very same values we live by in serving our customers with quality and convenience every day,” continues Maubane.

The Sharks CEO, Shaun Bryans said: “We are proud to welcome Spar to The Sharks family. Spar is a brand that is deeply rooted in communities across the country, and its values of quality, convenience and care align perfectly with our own. Together, we look forward to building a partnership that not only strengthens our brands, but also delivers meaningful experiences to our fans, partners and our community at large.”

Edgar Rathbone, Blue Bulls Company CEO said: “This partnership with Spar is more than a sponsorship, it’s a statement. It reflects the kind of rugby we believe in - one that unites, uplifts, and reaches beyond the try line into the heart of every community. To see a brand stand behind all four franchises, across both men’s and women’s teams, sends a powerful message about what matters most: people. We’re proud to be part of this historic moment and excited for what it means for the future of South African rugby.”

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan Le Roux added: "Spar is a household name in South Africa, we are thrilled to be in it together with them as a sponsor of our team. We look forward to what promises to be a fantastic partnership. Spar has been a pillar of the community for some time, and we strive to make meaningful connections with the communities that support us, so there is great synergy between us.”

Lions Rugby CEO, Rudolf Straeuli said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Spar to the Lions family. We share similar values of caring and culture, and just the like the popular shopping retailer, those values are what drive the Lions. We look forward to a journey filled with a passion for excellence and the growth of rugby in South Africa. This collaboration reflects the positive trend of brands increasingly investing in sports sponsorship in South Africa and is poised to be a fruitful journey for both Spar and the Lions”.

Through this move, Spar will work with the unions to create new opportunities to grow grassroots rugby, nurture regional pride, and support local economic development. By engaging with communities at every level - from youth players to local fans and Spar shoppers - the sponsorship, which will run for the next three years, ensures the game’s values and energy reach far beyond the pitch.

“Our experience with netball through our 26-year sponsorship of the Spar Proteas, along with hockey and other sporting codes, has shown how sport can unite people, build confidence, and foster teamwork,” concludes Maubane.

“Bringing that same energy to rugby was a natural next step, allowing us to strengthen communities while celebrating South Africa’s most loved sport”.

The partnership extends across both Spar grocery retail and Tops at Spar, ensuring that rugby fans - from match-day shoppers to weekend braai enthusiasts - feel the brand’s presence both on and off the field.

In-store, fans can look forward to unique experiences, promotions, and community-driven activations that celebrate rugby’s role as a unifier across South Africa. Because in rugby, as in Spar stores, community comes first.