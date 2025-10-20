South Africa
    From Cape Town to Durban: A national effort to tackle hunger

    FoodForward SA gathered several volunteers from South Africa’s biggest corporations to pack boxes at events in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban on World Food Day. While Engen pledged another R2m in fuel support to the non-profit organisation.
    20 Oct 2025
    
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Engen’s support keeps FoodForward SA trucks on the road, letting them travel across the country and deliver nutritious monthly food provisions to vulnerable communities across South Africa.

    Engen’s Employee Volunteerism Programme also participated in the packing events, which hosted close to 300 volunteers, donors, and partners, including Kellavona, SPAR, Quantum Foods, Mars Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Marriott International, Ardagh Glass Packing, Compendium Insurance Brokers, Oceana Group, TFG, CHEP, RGA America, and Capitec.

    Together, they packed 1,500 boxes of staple and nutritious food. These boxes were prepared for FFSA’s beneficiary organisations that collectively reach 935,100 people in need daily.

    “World Food Day reminds us that hunger is a challenge no single organisation can solve alone,” said Andy Du Plessis, managing director of FoodForward SA.

    “The success of today’s events across the country shows what’s possible when we work hand in hand.

    “Together, we are not only providing nutritious food to those who need it most, but also building a more sustainable, food-secure future for all South Africans.

    “Our deepest thanks go to everyone who joined us and continues to support our mission.”

    The World Food Day activations build on FFSA’s ongoing commitment to reducing food insecurity and reducing food loss and waste.

    Research shows that by 2030, a projected 582 million people globally will be chronically undernourished, more than half of them in Africa.

    In South Africa, one in five households face hunger, while a third of the food produced in the country goes to waste.

    Read more: CSI, hunger, Engen, Spar, food insecurity, Capitec, World Food Day, Rhodes Food Group, TFG, Oceana Group, Marriott International, Quantum Foods, Andy Du Plessis, food loss and waste, volunteerism, FoodForward SA, Chep, #WorldFoodDay, World Food Day 2025
