Provantage: Spreading joy through the 2025 Santa Shoebox Drive

Provantage is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2025 Santa Shoebox Drive, an initiative that brought employees from across the business together in support of children this festive season.

This year, Provantage teams collectively prepared and delivered 70 personalised shoeboxes, each thoughtfully packed with essential items, school supplies, clothing, toys, and treats. Every box represents care, dignity, and hope for a child who will receive a meaningful and uplifting gift this Christmas.

The Santa Shoebox Project is a respected national initiative that matches each donation to an individual child, ensuring that every gift is personal and purposeful. By participating in the drive, Provantage continues to strengthen its commitment to community upliftment, one of the central pillars of Leap, the company’s ESG-led sustainability platform.

“The Santa Shoebox Project is a powerful reminder that small acts of kindness can create lasting impact,” says Dave Roberts, head of Leap by Provantage. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed and lived out the spirit of compassion that defines our social pillar.”

As Leap continues to expand its programmes across environmental, social, and governance pillars, initiatives like the Santa Shoebox Drive remain an integral part of Provantage’s commitment to meaningful, community-focused change.

For those who would like to support the Santa Shoebox Project directly, pledges can be made at www.santashoebox.org.za.



