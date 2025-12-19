South Africa
    Provantage: Spreading joy through the 2025 Santa Shoebox Drive

    Provantage is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2025 Santa Shoebox Drive, an initiative that brought employees from across the business together in support of children this festive season.
    Issued by Provantage
    19 Dec 2025
    19 Dec 2025
    This year, Provantage teams collectively prepared and delivered 70 personalised shoeboxes, each thoughtfully packed with essential items, school supplies, clothing, toys, and treats. Every box represents care, dignity, and hope for a child who will receive a meaningful and uplifting gift this Christmas.

    The Santa Shoebox Project is a respected national initiative that matches each donation to an individual child, ensuring that every gift is personal and purposeful. By participating in the drive, Provantage continues to strengthen its commitment to community upliftment, one of the central pillars of Leap, the company’s ESG-led sustainability platform.

    “The Santa Shoebox Project is a powerful reminder that small acts of kindness can create lasting impact,” says Dave Roberts, head of Leap by Provantage. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed and lived out the spirit of compassion that defines our social pillar.”

    As Leap continues to expand its programmes across environmental, social, and governance pillars, initiatives like the Santa Shoebox Drive remain an integral part of Provantage’s commitment to meaningful, community-focused change.

    For those who would like to support the Santa Shoebox Project directly, pledges can be made at www.santashoebox.org.za.

    Read more: Provantage, Dave Roberts
    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
