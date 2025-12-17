Trending
Redefining lifestyle advertising - Turning premium golf environments into powerful brand arenas
An immersive experience across every touchpoint
Guests were taken on an interactive course tour showcasing Golf Ads’ full suite of advertising solutions - from Golf TV digital place-based network screens and Mini Billboards to Branded Clocks, Golf Lites and Ballwashers. Each format was experienced in context, demonstrating how Golf Ads™ ensures continuous brand presence throughout the golfer’s journey - from clubhouse arrival to the final putt.
Golf Ads’ offering extends far beyond the fairway. From mini billboards and Golf Lites at the clubhouse entrance to visibility in the Pro Shop, Halfway House, change rooms and bar area - and finally, Clocks and Ballwashers on the course - the brand ecosystem touches every part of the club environment. Whether guests are playing padel, visiting the gym, enjoying lunch with friends, or socialising after a round, the chances of being exposed to brand messaging are exceptionally high.
Combined with longer dwell times and a relaxed, attentive audience, this environment offers brands a unique edge: impactful visibility that resonates and is recalled.
Data-driven impact meets lifestyle connection
Golf Ads™ also unveiled its upgraded Golf TV network, now integrated with AllUnite’s real-time audience measurement technology. The network delivers over 3.7 million viewable impressions per month across more than 68 premier golf clubs nationwide, providing brands with verified Visibility Adjusted Contacts (VACs) and actionable audience insights.
“This isn’t just advertising - it’s lifestyle connection,” says Johan Scholtz, Provantage CFO and business unit head for Golf. “Golf environments combine affluence, focus, and relaxation - giving premium brands the ideal setting to engage high-value consumers with measurable outcomes.”
South Africa’s only end-to-end golf media partner
Golf Ads™ stands out as the only media partner in the country offering a fully integrated, multi-format advertising ecosystem within golf environments. Its combination of digital innovation, static visibility, and data intelligence allows brands to dominate attention and build sustained recognition in aspirational leisure spaces.
With a growing client portfolio across key consumer categories and expansion into new clubs in Somerset West, Magalies Park, Bloemfontein, and Langebaan, Golf Ads™ proves that golf courses are more than playing grounds - they are dynamic lifestyle arenas where brand storytelling, influence, and intent meet.
Golf Ads™ - Where premium brands live.
