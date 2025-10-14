Lanseria offers brands a strategic domination zone

Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport, always a convenient gateway to Gauteng’s northern corridor, has become a strategic domination zone for brands.

Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport (Lanseria) is on an upward trajectory. Passenger movements reached 135,732 in July 2025 alone - up 5% on the previous month, with steady growth projected as infrastructure expands – making it a location where brands can secure visibility in an uncluttered, premium environment.

Its catchment is already one of the most valuable in the country, from business executives from Sandton and Bryanston, upwardly mobile families from Gauteng’s north, and increasingly, premium leisure travellers planning getaways as the December holiday season approaches.

Unlike sprawling mega-hubs, Lanseria offers a contained footprint where advertising formats are impossible to miss.

Airport Ads, the sole media partner at Lanseria, brands can secure visibility in an uncluttered, premium environment that is growing in both passenger volume and profile.

The passenger journey

Mzukisi Deliwe, head of Airport Ads, the sole media partner at Lanseria, says this is the moment for brands to establish themselves at Lanseria.

“As traffic grows, the brands that secure space now will enjoy first-mover advantage in a high-demand, tightly controlled environment.

“With exclusivity, there is no clutter, only targeted, impactful visibility.”

The media offering is built around the passenger journey.

Digital billboards deliver instant impact at arrivals and departures; large-format billboards dominate key areas with high dwell time, ensuring standout moments of brand recall; and Airport.TV, broadcasting news, weather, sports and travel tips, creates a rhythm of repeated engagement across waiting areas, lounges and gates.

Deliwe explains, “Passengers don’t just see a brand once. They encounter it multiple times along their journey. That continuity builds recognition and intent and because we can measure impressions, dwell time and frequency, CMOs know exactly what value their campaigns deliver.”

Travel rebound

Global travel is surging. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that worldwide traffic has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels, growing more than 4% year-on-year.

In South Africa, ACSA recorded an 11% increase in July 2025, with international volumes up 14%.

Lanseria mirrors this rebound while carving out a unique growth path.

Massive investments, from a R250m multi-storey parkade to the coming Taxiway Alpha, enabling larger jets by 2026, are transforming its infrastructure and extending its reach.

The planned Lanseria Smart City will amplify demand further with housing, hotels, retail and commercial precincts feeding into the airport ecosystem.

Evolution of airport advertising

Airport advertising has evolved beyond broad visibility.

With advanced audience tools, campaigns at Lanseria can now be tracked in detail: reach, frequency and dwell time are all measurable, providing the kind of accountability marketers expect from digital platforms.

“Airports are structured to create natural windows of attention. Queuing, waiting at gates, and collecting baggage, these pauses are powerful touchpoints. At Lanseria, we’ve designed the estate to capitalise on every one of them,” explains Deliwe.

With holiday travel ramping up, brands have a prime opportunity to connect with high-value consumers at their most receptive.

From 1 November, passengers can fly directly from Lanseria to King Phalo Airport in East London and to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

Brands that secure a presence now will intersect with affluent travellers in a positive, indulgent state of mind — ready to spend and open to discovering new products and experiences.