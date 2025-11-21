Jason Goliath hosts Brand SA-Netflix film on SA for G20 Summit

A partnership between BrandSA and Netflix celebrates and showcases South Africa's vibrant cultures in a film that highlights the country’s attractions.

(Image source: © Bizcommunity Bizcommunity

In anticipation of the upcoming G20 Summit, the initiative features renowned South African comedian, Jason Goliath, who assumes the mantle of the ‘unofficially, official’ Minister of Enjoyment whose task it is to welcome visitors and G20 delegates, highlighting the country's attractions.

The collaboration highlights the breadth of South Africa’s film-friendly cities, coastlines and landscapes, and the creative talent that brings them to life.

By connecting viewers to destinations they’ve already seen on screen, the film aims to inspire travel, support local businesses and crews, and spotlight the country’s world-class production ecosystem.

It also gives global audiences a taste of South African culture, languages, food, music, and creative spirit.

A celebration

“Through this partnership, we proudly bring to life the spirit of Brand “South Africa”, a nation defined by innovation, unity, ubuntu and hope.

“Together, we’re amplifying South Africa’s extraordinary journey from the shackles of racial segregation to freedom, democracy, and the protection of human rights.

“As global attention turns to our shores, we celebrate a land of pristine beauty and boundless opportunity, home to humble, hospitable, and caring people whose resilience, creativity, and optimism continue to inspire the world”, says Neville Matjie, CEO of Brand South Africa.

More likely to travel to SA

Previously, a survey conducted by Netflix found that after watching South African content, global audiences were 3.1 times more likely to make South Africa their number one travel destination.

It also found that they would be 5.6 times more likely to learn a local language.

The content made global audiences want to learn more about South African culture, food, music, languages and experience the magnificent landscapes and locations that make South Africa unique.

SA stories resonant

“South Africa’s stories and locations resonate with audiences around the world,” said Shola Sanni, Netflix director of public policy for sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our collaboration with Brand South Africa, featuring phenomenal local talent such as Jason Goliath, is a source of pride as it not only spotlights extraordinary South African locations, food, arts and music scene but its remarkable people.

“This initiative further strengthens our commitment to sharing authentic South African stories, talent, and the nation's dynamic culture with our global audience through Netflix.”

The video will roll out across Netflix and Brand South Africa channels and select partner platforms with practical guidance to explore South Africa responsibly.