SA–Brazil Bio-Alliance pushes smarter biological regulation and on-farm IPM

The Bio-Alliance SA–Brazil 2025 Conference, held on 5–6 November at Future Africa, University of Pretoria, brought together South African and Brazilian researchers, regulators and industry leaders to accelerate innovation and alignment in agricultural biologicals.

Source: Supplied | A panel discussion at the Bio-Alliance SA–Brazil 2025 Conference explored the key drivers of bio-input adoption in both countries.

Among the South African delegates was Martin Booyens, technical marketing specialist: biological solutions at InteliGro, who described the gathering as “an opportunity to share a table with one of the world’s fastest-growing, most advanced biological industries."

The conference follows the signing of a Memorandum of Intent between South Africa’s Ministry of Agriculture and the Federative Republic of Brazil, committing both nations to collaborate on sustainable production systems, scientific exchange, and regulatory improvement.

Brazil’s regulatory edge

Booyens emphasised Brazil’s global lead in biological adoption: “They’ve shown what’s possible when science, regulation and farmer uptake align.”

Key Brazilian growth figures (CropLife Brazil) include:

• 11.35% share of the global bio-input market (worth R14.4bn)

• 156 million hectares treated with biologicals in 2024

• 21% annual growth over the past three years

• 20% decline in traditional chemical use between 2022–2024

A major accelerator: since 2014, Brazil registers biological pesticides by target organism, not by crop — enabling automatic cross-crop use. South Africa still requires crop-by-crop registration, slowing adoption.

“Biologicals are becoming mainstream tools for profitable, sustainable farming,” Booyens said. “We need a regulatory environment that supports, not restricts, their use.”

From policy to practice: getting IPM right

Booyens’ presentation and panel session (alongside Brazil’s agricultural attaché Carlos Vitor Müller and Woolworths’ Tom Murray) focused on practical IPM strategies and on-farm adoption barriers.

His key message: biologicals only excel when used correctly.

Foundational IPM success factors highlighted include:

• Choosing disease- and pest-resistant cultivars

• Crop rotation to break pest cycles

• Building soil health

• Supporting beneficial insects

• Consistent, structured scouting

Correct identification remains essential. “Misidentifying a pest — or a beneficial — can cost an entire season,” he warned. Scouts should carry a simple field kit: knife, hand lens, microscope, camera, container and an expert contact.

Booyens also cautioned that biologicals are sensitive to timing, UV exposure, moisture and compatibility: “Biologicals don’t fail — they’re failed by incorrect use.”

His advice: start small, trial in dedicated blocks, monitor over seasons, and work closely with accredited crop advisers.

Market outlook: South Africa ready to scale

A recent survey by SABO, covering six major South African distributors including InteliGro, estimates the local bioproducts market at R1.4bn, around 8% of the R18bn crop protection sector, with continued growth expected.

“What came through strongly,” said Booyens, "is the global momentum behind biological crop solutions and the need for strong technical support to make them work on the ground. With SABO building international partnerships and distributors investing in expertise, South Africa is well-positioned to scale responsible, science-based biological adoption."