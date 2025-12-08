Subscribe & Follow
Primedia Broadcasting secures multiple wins at the 2025 Radio Awards
The 2025 awards highlight Primedia’s broad and compelling offerings, with notable wins across flagship stations 947, 702, and Kfm 94.5. These achievements demonstrate the broadcaster’s ability to continually adapt and deliver programming that meets evolving lister expectations in a competitive and fast-changing media landscape.
Primedia Broadcasting’s 2025 Commercial Radio Award Accolades:
- Weekend Radio Show: 947 Mornings with Mantsoe
- News & Actuality Show: Radio 702 – Midday with Many Wiener
- Promotions Stunt Event: 947 – Anele and The Club LIVE
- Best Podcast: Kfm 94.5 – Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs for Darren
‘Whackhead’ Simpson’s Prank Calls
- Radio Innovation: 947 – Anele and The Club LIVE
- Best Talk Show: Ratio 702 – 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
- Breakfast Show: 947 – Anele and The Club
In addition, Primedia acknowledges the broader industry recognition of outstanding individuals, including:
- Bright Star Inductee: Mongezi Koko (EWN)
- Hall of Fame Inductee: Nothemba Madumo (702)
Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting, commented:
“The accolades we have received this year speak to our purposeful vision that prioritises authentic storytelling and innovation. In an industry marked by swift change and relentless competition, our focus remains on producing content that informs, connects, and inspires. This requires not only creativity but deep understanding of our audiences and an unwavering commitment to quality. As custodians of some of the nation’s most trusted platforms, we recognise the responsibility we bear in shaping public discourse and culture. I am immensely proud of our teams’ dedication and I congratulate all industry colleagues for their role in advancing South African radio to unprecedented levels of excellence”.
Following a strong showing in 2024, these 2025 achievements further reinforce Primedia Broadcasting’s reputation as a leader and innovator in South African commercial radio. The broadcaster expresses sincere appreciation to its in-house talent, whose creativity and commitment drive these successes, as well as to its listeners, advertising partners, and industry peers for their continued trust and collaboration.
