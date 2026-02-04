CannesLions2026 | Gugu Mthembu named jury president

The Cannes Jury Presidents for 2026 have been announced, with South Africa’s Gugu Mthembu, the chief marketing officer for Telkom, named jury president for Creative Business Transformation.

She joins the lineup of 27 jury presidents comprised of global leaders in the advertising and marketing industry, such as Marcel Marcondes, CMO, AB InBev, who has been named as the inaugural Jury President for the Creative Brand Lion, which recognises the systems, cultures and capabilities that make world-class creative inevitable.

The 2026 line-up recognises the vital role independent agencies play in pushing creative boundaries – with first-time Jury presidents from Artplan, Rethink, M+C Saatchi and Mother.

Creative Business Transformation Lions

The Creative Business Transformation Lions celebrate the creativity that drives businesses forward – creative transformation that changes thinking, buying and behaviour.

The work should demonstrate how creative change has been achieved across core business functions and has delivered a positive impact and growth for business, staff or stakeholders. This could include, but not be limited to, the reinvention of operations and stakeholder experiences, the innovative use of technology and business design and the creation of new products and services in order to generate transformative change.

In 2025, Mthembu formed part of the Creative Business Transformation jury.

A key role

In 2025, she was also named to Black At’s 2025 Dare (Dream, Act, Reimagine, Empower) list, which spotlights a new wave of Black executives, agencies, and creatives leading the charge to reshape the creative industry.

In her jury president profile, Mthembu is described as someone with “a sharp blend of tech savvy, creative vision, and purposeful impact, Gugu Mthembu exemplifies how marketing can lead growth, cultural relevance and transformation".

Under her stewardship, Telkom has regained trust and continues to grow market share above category norm, earning top rankings, such as Best Mobile Provider in the 2024/25 Ask Africa Orange Index, and recognition as one of the 30 Most Admired Brands in South Africa.

“Gugu understands the key role she plays in industry and societal transformation and spearheads initiatives that drive inclusion and impactful change inside and outside the organisation, which saw her being recently awarded Brand Leader of the Year at The Mark Awards in 2025.”

Last year, South Africa was represented in the jury president line-up by Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public, who headed up the Audio & Radio jury. The country also had 20 creatives represented in the awarding juries.

