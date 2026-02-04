South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaCaxton MediaTDMCMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMoonsportDentsuBoundlessOpenfieldBizcommunity.comPenquinLocation BankSo InteractiveTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Political objections not enough to ban Canik firearm billboards, rules ARB

    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed a complaint against Canik firearm billboards positioned along Johannesburg’s Grayston Drive, ruling that the advertisements do not breach the Code of Advertising Practice’s provisions on children.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    4 Feb 2026
    4 Feb 2026
    Political objections not enough to ban Canik firearm billboards, rules ARB

    The complaint, lodged by a parent, argued that the prominent display of real firearms along a busy pedestrian route used by families and schoolchildren was irresponsible and potentially harmful to minors. The ARB, however, found that the advertisement was neither directed at children nor likely to cause them mental, moral, physical or emotional harm, as prohibited under Clause 14 of Section II of the Code.

    The complaint

    The complainant said she encounters the billboards daily while collecting her child from school and raised concerns about their proximity to child-dense areas. She argued that displaying firearms in a public, family-oriented space normalises weaponry for children and could encourage curiosity or desensitisation towards guns.

    While acknowledging that firearm advertising is legal, she maintained that advertising weapons close to schools and areas frequented by children was irresponsible and contrary to the protection of minors, who she described as particularly impressionable.

    Canik’s response

    Canik countered that the Code does not prohibit lawful advertising of adult-restricted products simply because they are visible in public spaces. It argued that “visible to children” is not the same as “directed at children”.

    The advertiser stressed that the billboards contained no elements that could reasonably be said to target or appeal to minors. These included no calls to action aimed at children, no encouragement of use or acquisition by minors, no violent or threatening imagery, no youth-oriented design elements, and no portrayal of firearms as toys, symbols of power or objects of fantasy

    Canik also pointed out that if visibility alone were grounds for prohibition, advertising for alcohol, gambling or adult pharmaceuticals would effectively be barred from public spaces — something the Code does not support.

    In addition, the company noted that Grayston Drive is a major commercial and transport corridor serving offices, retail spaces and commuter infrastructure, rather than a child-exclusive environment. The billboards, it said, were erected in compliance with municipal bylaws, media owner requirements and all applicable regulations. There are also no firearm-specific restrictions in South African law or the ARB Code that prohibit outdoor advertising of legal firearms.

    Canik argued that the complaint focused on opposition to firearms as a category, rather than identifying any specific element of the advertisement that breached the Code. It described this as a political or moral objection rather than a regulatory one.

    Said Canik in its response: “The ARB is not a forum for policy debates about lawful products. It exists to assess whether advertising content meets Code requirements.”

    A look at the ARB's decision

    In its ruling, the ARB acknowledged the sensitivity of firearms as a subject and expressed sympathy with the complainant’s desire to limit children’s exposure to contentious items. It noted that debates around desensitisation to weapons, including the sale of toy guns, are widely contested both locally and internationally.

    However, the Directorate emphasised that the Code requires an objective assessment of whether an advertisement is addressed to or likely to influence children in a way that could cause harm. On the evidence before it, the ARB found that the Canik billboards promoted an adult-restricted product, were not directed at children, and contained no imagery or messaging that would appeal to or influence minors.

    The Directorate also rejected the argument that placement alone was sufficient to establish a breach. It noted that many adult-only products and services are legally advertised in public spaces also used by children, provided the content itself does not target or exploit them.

    While the billboards were visible from a route used by schoolchildren, the ARB found that the location is also one of the busiest commuter and commercial corridors in the country. As a result, it could not conclude that the advertisement was directed at children or that it posed a realistic risk of harm as contemplated by the Code.

    Said the ARB: "The Advertiser rightfully notes, this is a political standpoint. While some parents might take the view that children should not be exposed to firearms, others believe that an appreciation and understanding of such items is normal and supports their sense of safety."

    Read more: children, advertising, call to action, political, Advertising Regulatory Board, ARB, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz