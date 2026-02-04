Why creative arts education is more important than ever in the AI era

Creative arts learning constantly stimulates the mind. Whether playing an instrument, preparing a performance, or learning visual art techniques, students develop discipline, problem-solving skills, creativity, and the ability to put theory into practice...

Sanele “Sunny” Sibiya, Head of Culture and Head of Dramatic Arts at Reddam House Helderfontein

In a future influenced by artificial intelligence, these creative skills become even more important. As AI takes over regular and technical tasks, global research indicates that the workforce will rely more on human abilities that algorithms cannot copy: creativity, emotional intelligence, divergent thinking, adaptability, and the ability to generate original ideas.

Creative arts education builds exactly these skills. Students learn to envision possibilities, find meaning, express identity, and innovate – skills that position them as leaders and collaborators in an AI-focused world. Instead of devaluing the arts, AI enhances their importance. Society will depend on individuals who can design, curate, humanise, and creatively guide technology. A robust arts curriculum prepares students with these essential skills for the future.

The arts also support the body (practical application), contributing to the second aspect of holistic development. Practical activities require time management, project planning, and sustained effort. Through singing, movement, and play, early learning students build essential motor skills. In senior primary, students can enhance their practical knowledge and extend their learning through extra-curricular activities.

By the time they reach high school, students are able to showcase their artistic growth through events such as plays, dance soirées, and music soirées, gaining valuable experience in performance, teamwork, and creative execution. These experiences in coordination, teamwork, and physical awareness reflect the needs of real-world creative industries, where AI acts as a tool to enhance, not replace, human expression.

The final aspect, the spirit, represents a child’s personal investment in learning. Artistic growth demands perseverance, passion, and self-motivation. This can be promoted through supportive, specialised teaching, private lessons, and meaningful opportunities for personal growth.

Students that pursue artistic goals feel pride, resilience, and a deep sense of achievement. These qualities enhance both their emotional well-being and academic performance. Intrinsic human traits like motivation, courage, expression, and curiosity are irreplaceable. They will empower future adults not only to live alongside AI but also to lead confidently in a world shaped by it.

Thus, creative arts education is vital for holistic child development. It nurtures creativity, discipline, confidence, and a strong sense of accomplishment. It prepares students for a future where human creativity is one of the most valuable assets.