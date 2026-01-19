BizTrends2026 | College SA's Aunyana Moloisane: How AI and flexible education can unlock South Africa's potential

The most profound impact we can have on the future is how we choose to approach education today.

Aunyana Moloisane, Managing Director, College SA by Optimi

The rapid pace of technological change, the emergence of entirely new industries and the shifting social contract around work and life calls for a radical re-imagining of what it means to learn and, more importantly, what it means to be ready for tomorrow.

To this end, it is imperative that we ‘steer the future’ in how we approach education and learning, from a policy, practical and philosophical point of view. A future where equitable access to education for all in the North Star.

A shift in work and learning

The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2027, over 40% of workers’ core skills will need to change. This massive skills gap presents a profound and pressing challenge to all.

For one, it calls for a fundamental shift in how education is viewed - it can no longer follow a traditional, linear path. Rather, education today is an iterative process driven by automation, global connectivity, and the need for constant reskilling.

Both education and work today call for a move away from content consumption to capability creation. Rote memorisation as a form of “learning” belongs to the past.

The future worker must be digitally fluent, able to think critically and creatively, and be adept at complex problem solving. These are fundamentally human skills that machines cannot easily replicate. In the age of AI, it represents the job market’s ultimate currency.

Accessible, occupational-based training should be the focus. Education is about more than just certificates, it’s about practical, job-ready skills that facilitate immediate economic participation and upward mobility.

Flexible models of learning, including distance and online learning, paired with accredited outcomes, is the key to unlocking potential at scale.

Augmented intelligence: The power of collective thinking

No discussion about the future of education would be complete without addressing the elephant in the classroom: artificial intelligence (AI) and its symbiotic counterpart, augmented intelligence (AuI).

Too often though, the narrative is either enthusiastically utopian or depressingly dystopian, but the reality lies in a more nuanced perspective that acknowledges the reality and rationally weighs up the pros and cons.

AI's greatest value lies in enhancing human capability, not replacing it entirely. If we embrace this augmented intelligence, AI can become the ultimate personalised tutor, a data-driven assistant that helps learners and educators in ways that human beings simply can’t replicate.

It must be noted though that the real educational shift must focus on teaching learners how to work with AI. This means fostering skills like prompt engineering - the ability to communicate effectively with AI to get desired outcomes; data literacy - understanding how data is collected, interpreted and used by AI systems; and ethical reasoning - grappling with the moral and social implications of automated decision-making.

Arguably, the skills most needed today are curiosity and critical thinking. Students, irrespective of their age or field of study, must recognise AI as a partner in the learning journey, with a clear understanding of its limits too.

Future lifestyles: Work-life integration

The cumulative effect of these developments, including a flexible education model, demand for dynamic skill, and the integration of AI, is a fundamental change in the lifestyle of the future. Already, we’re seeing the 9-5 office grind make way for a more fluid model of work-life integration, and a focus on the importance of lifelong learning.

Within this space, learning must be accessible, modular and ongoing. This allows for people to reinvent their careers on demand. We are no longer restrained by a single qualification but can stack skills and credentials to pivot to new opportunities.

Similarly, work-life balance is achievable thanks to distance and online learning that teaches the self-discipline and time management necessary to thrive in flexible or remote work settings.

Importantly, if we leverage AI to automate routine tasks, the human worker is freed to focus on creative, strategic and relational work - the activities that are uniquely human and provide the deepest satisfaction.

The ultimate vision is an economy where individual growth and national development are one and the same. Education is the key to unlocking this potential. Whether a child in a rural area or an adult seeking a second chance, the future of education is about access to globally relevant skills.

The importance of access

Technology-driven education has the power to democratise learning, but only if we ensure access is universal. To this end, we must work on bridging the digital divide and forge partnerships between educational institutions, government and corporate South Africa to fund and structure relevant skills pathways.

Lastly, employability must be prioritised. Every qualification and every short course must be designed with a direct, measurable link to the labour market or entrepreneurial opportunity if we are to see an impact on the economy.

The future of education is about building flexible, accessible pathways that empower individuals to take control of their educational journey.