BizTrends2026 | The IIE's Dr Mario Landman: Tremors & quakes - trends shifting education

Higher education is standing on shifting ground. Around the world, universities and colleges are being reshaped by forces they can no longer ignore - rapid advances in technology, new expectations from employers, demographic decline, financial strain, and social demands for greater equity and purpose.

Dr Mario Landman, Executive of Education Technology and Innovation at the Independent Institute of Education

By 2026, the sector will look and operate very differently. Flexibility, accessibility, and relevance will no longer be aspirational. They will be essential.

Technology’s new classroom

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation lie at the heart of this transformation. AI is no longer a futuristic concept whispered about in laboratories, it now lives in everyday academic life.

In classrooms, AI is building personalised learning pathways and adapting content to the needs of each student, providing instant feedback and deepening understanding.

On the administrative side, AI is handling timetables, marking, admissions, and data analytics, quietly allowing academics to spend more time engaging with students rather than managing processes.

But AI is also unsettling old assumptions about assessment and academic integrity.

Generative AI has reached a point where it can produce undetectable essays, code, and even artistic work. This has made it clear that universities cannot rely on punitive measures alone.

Instead, universities are being compelled to rethink how they assess learning, shifting from a mindset of policing to one of guiding, by teaching students how to use AI responsibly, ethically, and creatively.

The digital shift extends beyond AI. The pandemic entrenched hybrid learning and virtual classrooms, and they are not going away.

High-quality academic institutions are now investing in immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), turning learning into an experience rather than a download of information. Virtual science labs, simulated courtrooms, and 3D historical worlds are moving from the realm of experimentation to mainstream practice.

But this move comes with governance challenges. Universities are being pushed to create policies that demand transparency, fairness, and human oversight of AI systems.

“Human in the loop” has become a guiding principle: technology may assist, but it cannot replace human judgment, especially when academic outcomes and futures are at stake.

Economics of change and the unbundling of the degree

While technology reshapes how we teach and learn, economics and demographics are transforming who enters higher education, and why.

Many countries are facing what is now being called the “enrolment cliff”: a projected drop of about 15% in university-age students between 2025 and 2029.

Fewer young people, rising tuition fees, and growing doubts about the return on investment of a traditional three- or four-year degree are pushing students to explore alternatives. International study is also declining in traditional markets like China and India, while local students are increasingly questioning whether a degree is still the only path to success.

As a result, universities - especially in the US and Europe - are beginning to “unbundle” education. Instead of a single, linear degree, students are choosing shorter, more flexible pathways: accelerated degrees, vocational training, online programmes, and micro-credentials that allow them to build skills in smaller, stackable units.

Employers are responding positively. Globally, almost all surveyed employers agree that micro-credentials and digital badges strengthen a job application. Education is gradually becoming modular, lifelong, and personalised.

It is becoming less like a once-off qualification and more like a career-long subscription.

A new pedagogy for a new workforce

Inside the classroom, teaching itself is evolving.

Employers no longer want graduates who only know, they want graduates who can do, think, adapt, and collaborate. This has pushed institutions to redesign curricula around real-world applications.

Instead of rigid disciplinary silos, universities are now blending fields: data science with business, cybersecurity with law, AI with ethics, engineering with entrepreneurship. At the same time, there is renewed attention on human skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, communication, and teamwork - skills that AI cannot easily replace.

Project-based learning is gaining ground, replacing passive lectures with real-world problem-solving. Students work in teams, build prototypes, analyse data, and present solutions.

Assessment, too, is changing. High-stakes final exams are giving way to ongoing, formative assessment where feedback is frequent and improvement is part of the process rather than the outcome.

Short-form learning, or microlearning, has become a powerful tool offering 5 - 15-minute bursts of focused content designed for modern attention spans. Gamification, once seen as a novelty, is evolving into sophisticated systems that use narrative, challenge, and progression to sustain motivation and deepen learning.

Global pressure and the climate emergency

Two global forces are now putting additional pressure on universities: globalisation and climate change.

Globalisation has turned education into a borderless enterprise. Universities are offering fully online international programmes, students are collaborating across continents, and institutions are forming cross-border partnerships to expand their reach.

But geopolitical tensions, shifting student markets, and visa restrictions are challenging this global flow, forcing universities to diversify both their recruitment strategies and academic offerings.

Then there is the climate crisis. Not a future event, but a present reality. Heatwaves, droughts, floods, and storms are already disrupting schooling and university operations around the world.

Students, particularly Generation Z, are demanding that institutions act responsibly and authentically. They are choosing universities not just on reputation, but on their values, sustainability commitments, and climate action plans.

This is not simply about recycling bins and carbon targets. It is about rethinking research priorities, preparing students for green economies, and embedding sustainability into every discipline - from architecture and agriculture to law and economics.

Where to from here?

The next chapter of education will not be written in lecture halls alone. It will be written in policy discussion, digital platforms, innovation labs, and, most importantly, in the expectations of students whose world is changing faster than any curriculum.

To thrive in 2026 and beyond, educational institutions will need to stay flexible, adopt technology responsibly, embrace new economic realities, and prepare graduates not just for today’s jobs, but for jobs that do not yet exist.

The ground may be shifting, but with courage, innovation and humanity, education can evolve into something more inclusive, creative and future-ready than ever before.