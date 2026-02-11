ADvTech's Emeris opens mega campus in Sandton

Emeris Sandton officially opened its doors on 3 February, marking the consolidation of The Independent Institute of Education’s Varsity College Sandton and IIE Vega School Bordeaux under one roof.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony: Louise Wiseman, managing director of Emeris and Geoff Whyte, CEO of ADvTech, at the official opening of Emeris Sandton

“The coming together of these brands marks a milestone not just for ADvTech and not just for Emeris and Vega School, but for the future of higher education in South Africa,” says Geoff Whyte, CEO of ADvTech.

The R420m, 47,000m2 mega campus represents one of the largest private investments in tertiary education in Gauteng.

With the opening of this new campus, Emeris now operates 10 contact campuses and one online centre across South Africa’s major metropolitan areas.

Designed to serve both academic excellence and holistic student development, the campus will accommodate 9,000 students in its first phase, with planned expansion to allow for over 13,000 students in the coming years. Facilities include an indoor sports centre, IT laboratories, interactive classrooms, a VR studio, a podcast studio, a green screen room, a photo lab and advanced student collaboration spaces.

Whyte adds that students will benefit from smaller class sizes, industry-active lecturers, AI-enabled learning technologies, robust student support systems and enhanced career services supported by strong employer partnerships.