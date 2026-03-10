Emeris expands KZN footprint with massive new campus

Emeris is expanding its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal with a new 10-hectare purpose-built campus in Umhlanga. Designed to accommodate over 10,000 students, construction is slated to begin in 2027. The project will follow a phased delivery approach, preparing the site to welcome its inaugural cohort of students by 2029.

The first phase of the campus will accommodate approximately 8,000 students across three academic buildings with advanced laboratories and learning environments aligned with emerging industry needs. This will include specialised facilities for civil, electronic, mechanical and mechatronics engineering, as well as computer science and robotics laboratories.

Additional features: student lifestyle facilities that includes a covered tier-one sports centre with gymnasium, fitted to SuperSport broadcasting specifications; two rugby fields with seating and lighting designed to Varsity Cup standards; a hockey astro with a dedicated warm-up area; and a 500-bed student residence.

Later development phases will expand capacity to more than 10,500 students with additional residential and academic infrastructure. Planning and environmental processes are underway, with further details on academic offerings and admissions timelines to be announced as the project progresses.

Emeris managing director, Louise Wiseman, says the investment reflects both regional opportunity and learner demand: “KwaZulu-Natal is a vibrant economic hub with significant potential for educational growth and skills development.”

Demand for education and economic growth

Located in the rapidly developing Durban/Umhlanga corridor, the site has been selected for its accessibility and proximity to major business and economic nodes in the province. The region has seen increasing development in recent years, contributing to growing demand for accessible higher education opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal.

This expansion aligns with broader national objectives to enhance tertiary education capacity and provide pathways for skills development in sectors critical to economic growth.

"A development of this scale represents a significant investment in the province," says Simon Nicolson, executive: institutional advancement at Emeris. "With thousands of students and hundreds of staff expected on campus, it will greatly contribute to local economic activity and play a central role in supporting businesses in the surrounding community."