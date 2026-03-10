Investment in women-led ECD programmes delivers measurable development impact

Across Worcester, Hammarsdale and Rustenburg, women are advancing early childhood support in ways that reflect the realities of their communities. In some areas, this has meant reinforcing established early childhood development (ECD) centres. In others, particularly in Rustenburg, it has involved supporting smaller, informally structured day-mothers with training, resources and proactive guidance, meeting caregivers where they are and equipping them to provide quality care and early learning.

Through its partnership with the Do More Foundation, Rainbow Chicken supported 7,587 children across its priority communities, strengthening early learning outcomes and daily nutrition. Over the past financial year alone, more than 1.25 million DoMore Porridge meals were provided across Worcester, Hammarsdale and Rustenburg, reinforcing food security and healthy development. Today, 210 ECD practitioners and 32 day-mothers operate company-supported initiatives, forming the backbone of community-based early childhood systems.

To date, the partnership has strengthened 168 ECD centres in communities surrounding Rainbow operations. This includes the installation of 50 vegetable gardens and water tanks to improve long-term food sustainability for children and families. The model combines infrastructure support, training, systems coordination and strengthened governance to enhance operational resilience and long-term viability.

Kerry van der Merwe, Rainbow’s chief financial officer , says: “At Rainbow, our purpose is to nourish the nation and that responsibility goes beyond the food we produce. It extends to strengthening the communities that sustain us. Supporting early childhood development is about building resilient foundations, improving food security and ensuring centres are equipped to serve families with dignity. As a proudly South African business with deep roots in our communities, we remain committed to creating impact that is both measurable and lasting.”

For many women, leadership within ECD centres represents both employment and enterprise opportunity. But the programme extends beyond income generation. Through initiatives such as the Eat Love Play Talk caregiver programme, women engage parents and caregivers in practical conversations about healthy nutrition, loving attachment, playful learning and early language development.

Using a train-the-trainer approach, ECD principals and practitioners facilitate parent workshops within their own communities. This creates a multiplier effect: women enabling other women, caregivers supporting caregivers, and small habit changes at household level translating into long-term developmental gains for children.

As South Africa marks International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme “Give to Gain,” the initiative demonstrates how sustained investment in women generates measurable socio-economic return. When women are equipped with knowledge, resources and leadership opportunities, entire communities benefit.

"More and more, the role of women as business leaders in the childcare economy is being realised and as such it is important that stakeholders across government, civil society and business continue to invest in initiatives that empower local women with skills that translate into sustainable livelihoods, " Rebotile Motaung, regional ECD coordinator , Do More Foundation.

"It gives me joy to know that even in a small home‑based setting, we are helping build stronger futures for our children here in Dinie Estate. Many of the little ones who come through my door would not have had access to early learning if this day mother programme didn’t exist. Here, they are safe, stimulated, and cared for; they learn, they play, they grow," Mmoni Mogorosi, Day Mother in Rustenburg.



