From farm to future: Rainbow Chicken strengthens local farming at inaugural Farmer’s Day

Rainbow Chicken, in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Municipality and the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, recently hosted its inaugural annual Farmer’s Day at the Rainbow Chicks Malelane and Tonga Depots in Mpumalanga.

Andries Khoza, Local Economic Development Forum secretary | Stanley Thobela, Nkomazi Tourism Forum Organisation | CCLR L T Zuma, member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Environmental Service | D C Ndlovu, Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Land and Environmental Affairs (DARDLEA) | Mbusi Dlamini, Rainbow Chicken Agriculture and Breed director

The events brought together small-scale and aspiring farmers, agricultural specialists and municipal partners to strengthen local farming capacity through hands-on support, skills development and improved access to essential poultry resources, while also celebrating Rainbow Chicken’s expanding presence in the region.

Focused on practical, real-world application, the programme covered poultry management, bird health and optimal nutrition. It also created space for farmers to engage directly with Rainbow Chicken experts, fellow producers and potential business partners, enabling participants to share knowledge, build stronger networks and gain actionable insights to support sustainable poultry enterprises.

For many farmers, long travel distances to source day-old chicks, feed and technical support significantly increase operating costs, putting pressure on already tight margins. By establishing the Malelane and Tonga depot, Rainbow has brought these essential resources closer to farming communities, cutting transport time, lowering costs and improving reliable access to high-quality inputs.

“Rainbow’s goal has always been to establish a strong footprint in Mpumalanga, ensuring that local farmers have access to the best day-old broiler chicks and the highest quality feed to maximise value,” said Dr Mbusi. “We made a conscious decision to invest in opening depots here because we recognised that quality chicks, feed and essential resources were previously coming from far away. This marks our first major expansion project in the chick business and reflects our long-term commitment to this province.”

Dr Mbusi also highlighted Rainbow’s support for farmers following recent floods that have affected the municipality. “It is vital to us that our work makes a meaningful impact,” he said. “In the wake of the recent floods, we stand in solidarity with farmers in this municipality. We are committed to supporting you with resources and technical assistance, and to walking alongside you as partners in recovery and growth.”

Local farmers receive day-old chicks and feed to support sustainable on-farm production

The initiative was welcomed by local government, which emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening rural economies and building long-term resilience.

MMC Vuma highlighted the positive impact of the Malelane facility on local economic development: “The establishment of the Rainbow Chicks facilities within our local municipality stands as a symbol of confidence in our people, our land, and our agricultural potential,” she said. “This investment has become a cornerstone for growth and development, particularly for the local farmers who form the backbone of our rural economy.”

She added that the facility is already delivering tangible benefits. “The impact of this facility is already evident. It has opened reliable market access for local farmers, created employment opportunities, enhanced skills development and strengthened human capital within our community. It has also stimulated local economic activity by supporting small businesses and service providers across the poultry value chain.”

“When we invest in farming and support our local farmers, we are not only producing food. We are safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring that future generations inherit a secure and sustainable food system,” she added. “Nkomazi Municipality pledges its continued support for Rainbow Chicken as together we build a stronger, more resilient agricultural future.”

Mpumalanga’s role in South Africa’s agricultural economy further underscores the importance of initiatives such as this. The province accounts for approximately 11.5% of national agricultural income and 12% of agricultural employment. As a leading producer of maize and soy, Mpumalanga is central to poultry feed supply chains, making sustained local investment critical to national food security.

This importance has been brought into sharper focus by recent flooding, which has placed additional strain on farming communities. Provincial authorities estimate that more than R165m is required for recovery efforts, highlighting the need for initiatives that provide direct, practical support to help farmers rebuild operations and strengthen long-term resilience.

Malelane farmers engage with experts at Rainbow Chicken’s Farmer’s Day

As part of the day’s activities, Epol donated 1,000 chicks and chick feed to ten local farmers, providing immediate, practical support to strengthen on-farm production. In response to the recent floods, Rainbow also distributed food hampers to farmers in Malelane who were in attendance, reinforcing its commitment to standing alongside farming communities during times of hardship.

Through initiatives such as Farmer’s Day, Rainbow Chicken is turning purpose into action. By bringing critical resources, expertise and support closer to farming communities, the company is not only strengthening poultry production, but helping to secure livelihoods, grow rural economies and build a more resilient food system for South Africa.



