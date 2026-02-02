Agri X Fusion event to tackle SA's red meat sector challenges

Agri X has launched the Agri X Fusion Series of Events, starting with the red meat value chain, to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry and policymakers in South Africa’s agricultural sectors.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Gerhard Diedericks and Koos Nel (Agri X Group), Corlia Oberholzer (RMIS), Prof Simon Letsoalo (North-West University School of Agricultural Sciences – Mahikeng Campus), Lwandisa Makapula (IDC) and Prof HB Klopper (Agri X Group).

The first Agri X Fusion event will take place on 4–5 March 2026 at the North-West University (NWU) Mahikeng Campus, bringing together producers, researchers, feedlots, processors, industry bodies, policymakers and value-chain partners in a structured, outcomes-focused format.

With rising input costs, climate variability, biosecurity risks and changing export dynamics, closer coordination between research, industry and policy is becoming increasingly important for the red meat sector.

From dialogue to delivery

Agri X Fusion 2026 aims to move beyond discussion and deliver practical outcomes, including:

• Research pilot projects

• Commercial partnerships

• Skills development initiatives

• Innovation programmes aligned with industry needs

“The March programme focuses on genetics, feeding strategies, biosecurity, market access, climate resilience and overall value-chain competitiveness,” said Gerhard Diedericks, director of Agri X. "Structured matchmaking sessions will allow direct collaboration between industry stakeholders and researchers, helping discussions translate into action."

Industry support

“The sustainability and competitiveness of South Africa’s red meat value chain rely on alignment between industry needs and research capacity,” said Dewald Olivier, CEO of Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS).

"Agri X Fusion 2026 provides a platform to address challenges using evidence-based solutions. RMIS supports this initiative as a step toward securing the future of the sector."

Event format

Day one includes expert presentations, panel discussions and facilitated networking.

Day two focuses on pre-booked, one-on-one meetings connecting participants directly with industry leaders, researchers and potential partners.

Meetings are structured around defined industry challenges and research capabilities to ensure productive engagement and long-term collaboration.

Digital collaboration beyond the event

Agri X has launched a dedicated digital platform to support engagement before, during and after each Fusion event: www.agrixfusion.com

The platform enables stakeholder matchmaking, project tracking and ongoing collaboration, and will evolve into a fully app-enabled ecosystem as the series grows.

Sponsors, funders and solution providers are invited to participate in Agri X Fusion 2026 to gain access to industry-led innovation and applied research, enhance visibility and contribute to shaping South Africa’s red meat sector.

The Red Meat Value Chain event is the first in a national Fusion Series, which will expand into other strategic agricultural value chains over the next two years.