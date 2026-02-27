South Africa
Agriculture Agribusiness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    #Budget2026: Biosecurity and strategic investment missing from fiscal plan, say AgriSA

    While South Africa’s 2026 National Budget outlines fiscal consolidation and infrastructure reform, it leaves a critical gap: targeted investment to strengthen agricultural competitiveness and biosecurity, which could limit growth and export potential.
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    Source: Mark Stebnicki via
    Source: Mark Stebnicki via Pexels

    Agriculture continues to be one of the few sectors delivering consistent export growth, foreign exchange earnings, rural employment, downstream processing activity, and national food security. South Africa is the world’s second-largest citrus exporter, with expanding market access in avocados, maize, livestock, grapes, and wine.

    FMD exposes systemic weaknesses

    However, recent foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks have exposed systemic weaknesses in the country’s animal health systems.

    While the budget mentions biosecurity initiatives and research funding, it does not include ring-fenced, measurable allocations for immediate outbreak response, rebuilding veterinary capacity, modernising disease surveillance, procuring and distributing vaccines, or enforcing movement controls. Public-private partnerships to support biosecurity are also not addressed.

    Infrastructure and investment must go hand in hand

    Infrastructure investment alone cannot unlock agricultural expansion without functional biosecurity systems, regulatory certainty, efficient logistics corridors, and a competitive input and compliance environment. Roads, rail, and port performance remain critical enablers of agricultural competitiveness and export growth.

    AgriSA and Agbiz have partnered with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to strengthen cooperation on road infrastructure, highlighting that while fiscal discipline creates space, targeted investment is needed to drive growth in the agricultural sector.

    AgriSA CEO Johann Kotzé said: "The budget advances fiscal stabilisation, but without accelerated implementation and targeted investment in biosecurity and vulnerable value chains, fiscal stability will not translate into sustained agricultural expansion."

    The allocation of R274.6bn for peace and security initiatives, including R140 billion for the police service, is noted. AgriSA emphasised that sustaining agricultural competitiveness will require coordinated action across government and industry.

    Read more: Agribusiness, agricultural investment, foot-and-mouth disease, AgriSA, Agbiz, citrus exports, agriculture industry, biosecurity, livestock industry, agriculture exports, South Africa agriculture, rural employment, avocado exports, Budget 2026, #Budget2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz