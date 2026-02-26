South Africa
Finance Budget Speech
    #Budget2026: SA pioneers cross-border trade reform with crypto and payments regulation

    When Enoch Godongwana tabled South Africa’s 2026 Budget, the focus extended beyond fiscal discipline to reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s role in global trade.
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Among the most notable developments were plans to regulate crypto assets within capital flows, modernise the national payments system, and gradually ease cross-border investment rules.

    Together, these measures signal a shift toward a more flexible and transparent financial environment. For companies engaged in international business, the proposed changes could improve transaction efficiency, regulatory certainty, and market access as South Africa adapts its financial framework to evolving global payment and digital asset trends.

    “For cross-border businesses, regulatory certainty is critical,” says James Booth, head of revenue at cross border payments provider Verto.

    “Bringing crypto assets into the formal capital flow regime strengthens transparency and reduces risk, while ensuring innovation can develop within a clear and credible framework.”

    Payments ecosystem upgrade

    Equally significant is progress on the Payments Ecosystem Modernisation (PEM) programme. The establishment of PayInc as a shared digital payments utility marks a major milestone in modernising South Africa’s payments infrastructure.

    By enabling interoperability across payment providers and supporting both high-value and retail transactions, the platform lays the groundwork for faster and more inclusive digital settlement.

    “As trade grows, payment efficiency becomes a competitiveness issue,” says Booth.

    “Modern, interoperable payments infrastructure reduces friction, improves settlement times and strengthens liquidity management for businesses operating across African and global markets.”

    Trade finance evolution

    The Budget also signals continued easing of restrictions on cross-border capital flows, including enabling domestic asset managers to manage portfolios of foreign assets. This positions South Africa more firmly as a regional financial hub aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area.

    Together, these reforms reflect an understanding that physical infrastructure and financial infrastructure must evolve in tandem. Rail corridors, ports and energy reform move goods; payments systems and capital frameworks move value.

    “For exporters and SMEs expanding beyond South Africa’s borders, the efficiency of money movement is as important as the efficiency of goods movement,” Booth concludes. “Budget 2026 demonstrates meaningful progress toward a more modern, integrated and globally competitive cross-border ecosystem.”

