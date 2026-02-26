South African HIV/Aids research receives R410m injection to offset US funding gap

The South African government will allocate some R410m over the medium term to offset the funding gap in research left after the withdrawal of funding by the United States. This, according to the National Treasury’s 2026 Budget Review released alongside the Budget Speech.

“Over the medium term, R410m will be reprioritised from the Department of Health to the South African Medical Research Council to offset research grant funding withdrawn by the United States.

“This allocation forms part of a co-funding arrangement with global donors to sustain key HIV/Aids research programmes,” the department said.

Overall spending on health will grow by some 4.2% to R334.3bn in 2028/29.

“Primary healthcare, delivered through district health services, provides the most accessible and cost-effective care, and 44.4% of the health budget is allocated to this.

“Compensation of employees continues to constitute the largest share of the health budget at 64.6%.

"Government seeks to enhance efficiency in this area through better management of commuted overtime and rural allowances,” the review read.

The Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, has appointed an advisory committee to recommend “amendments to key human resources policies and practices”.

“These and other savings measures will enable the sector to reprioritise funds to deal with existing pressures and respond to emerging service delivery needs and priorities.

“R24m is reprioritised over the MTEF period towards the Office of Health Standards Compliance to enable it to fill critical posts and increase the number of health facility inspections conducted each year,” the review said.