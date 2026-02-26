South Africa
Healthcare HIV/AIDS
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CANSASkin RenewalCapacity RelationsStoneMedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South African HIV/Aids research receives R410m injection to offset US funding gap

    The South African government will allocate some R410m over the medium term to offset the funding gap in research left after the withdrawal of funding by the United States. This, according to the National Treasury’s 2026 Budget Review released alongside the Budget Speech.
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: h9images on Freepik

    “Over the medium term, R410m will be reprioritised from the Department of Health to the South African Medical Research Council to offset research grant funding withdrawn by the United States.

    “This allocation forms part of a co-funding arrangement with global donors to sustain key HIV/Aids research programmes,” the department said.

    Overall spending on health will grow by some 4.2% to R334.3bn in 2028/29.

    “Primary healthcare, delivered through district health services, provides the most accessible and cost-effective care, and 44.4% of the health budget is allocated to this.

    “Compensation of employees continues to constitute the largest share of the health budget at 64.6%.

    "Government seeks to enhance efficiency in this area through better management of commuted overtime and rural allowances,” the review read.

    The Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, has appointed an advisory committee to recommend “amendments to key human resources policies and practices”.

    “These and other savings measures will enable the sector to reprioritise funds to deal with existing pressures and respond to emerging service delivery needs and priorities.

    “R24m is reprioritised over the MTEF period towards the Office of Health Standards Compliance to enable it to fill critical posts and increase the number of health facility inspections conducted each year,” the review said.

    Read more: HIV/AIDS, budget speech, Department of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, public health, South African Medical Research Council, National Treasury, HIV/Aids research, education and training, Office of Health Standards Compliance, #Budget2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz