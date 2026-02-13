Sona2026: Govt to invest in NHI-driven hospital revamp

The South African government will undertake a further step in preparation for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) by undertaking critical investment in health infrastructure. This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall.

Image credit: Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital Facebook

The NHI aims to achieve universal healthcare for all South Africans through a centralised national insurance fund.

Inadequate health infrastructure

“As part of preparation for the (NHI), we are investing in health facilities, personnel and systems to improve access to quality care.

“We will be undertaking substantial investment in health infrastructure, prioritising the construction and revitalisation of academic hospitals,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa's public healthcare facilities serve more than 80% of the population, while only 16% of South Africans use private facilities.

“On a recent visit to George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, I witnessed the dire effects of inadequate health infrastructure.

“Starting with George Mukhari Hospital, we will be working with various public and private financing institutions to finance the building and revitalisation of healthcare facilities,” he said.

Clinical updates

On the clinical side, President Ramaphosa noted that the government will be rolling out programmes aimed at combating HIV/Aids and cervical cancer.

“In support of our programmes to prevent and ultimately eliminate HIV, we will be undertaking a massive rollout of Lenacapavir, a six-monthly injection that has proven highly effective in preventing transmission of HIV.

“We are also working to end cervical cancer in our country by mobilising society to ensure that every young girl between the ages of nine and 15 receives the HPV vaccine,” he said.