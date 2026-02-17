South Africa
    Can Ramaphosa’s crisis committee solve South Africa’s water woes?

    In President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent State of the Nation Address (Sona), water and crime were identified as the government’s main priorities for 2026. To address the worsening water crisis in South Africa, the president announced the formation of a National Water Crisis Committee, which he will lead. This initiative aims to rectify issues caused by poor planning, insufficient maintenance, and decades of neglect by numerous municipalities.
    Murray CrowBy Murray Crow
    17 Feb 2026
    17 Feb 2026
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: Luis Quintero on Pexels

    As the president rightly pointed out, “There is no silver bullet to address this challenge, which has its roots in systemic failures and many years of neglecting infrastructure.”

    The National Water Crisis Committee marks a significant step.

    However, the focus now shifts to implementation and ensuring that these new efforts translate into meaningful change.

    Poor maintenance and delayed action

    South Africa’s water crisis didn’t happen overnight.

    If water infrastructure is properly installed and maintained, it should serve communities for decades without major failures.

    However, years of poor maintenance and delayed action have pushed our water systems to the brink.

    The country is now facing the consequences of years of neglect, and the reality is clear: we should never have allowed ourselves to get to this point.

    Only now, when the systems are under strain, does the issue become urgent.

    We are left to face the bill for this delay, a staggering R400bn needed to fix the backlog in our worst-performing municipalities, as confirmed by Dr Sean Phillips, the director-general of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

    The price of not maintaining infrastructure is not just financial - it is a crisis that impacts millions of South Africans.

    And, once again, it’s the people who will bear the cost of this neglect.

    Skills shortage

    Another significant issue is the shortage of skilled trade workers.

    South Africa is in desperate need of more qualified professionals to maintain and repair its water infrastructure.

    From plumbers to pipe fitters, these workers are essential to addressing the growing crisis.

    Without an adequate supply of skilled tradespeople, we cannot hope to fix the infrastructure problems we are facing.

    The future of South Africa’s water systems depends on building a robust workforce of trained professionals.

    Future-proofing water security

    The establishment of the National Water Crisis Committee, chaired by President Ramaphosa, is an important step forward.

    Modelled on the National Energy Crisis Committee, this new initiative could be the catalyst for change.

    However, one key question remains: who will be on this committee?

    The water crisis is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive, integrated solution.

    We cannot simply address the symptoms; we must focus on long-term solutions.

    This means investing in infrastructure maintenance, ensuring that technical experts are included in decision-making, and building the next generation of skilled trade workers.

    These are the foundational steps required to future-proof South Africa’s water security.

    Stronger together

    To address this crisis effectively, the government must collaborate with industry professionals, engineers, and skilled tradespeople.

    By working together, we can ensure that the right solutions are put in place to avoid future water crises.

    The time to act is now. We cannot afford to wait any longer or continue with temporary fixes.

    The lessons of the past should have taught us the importance of proactive planning and strategic investment.

    By working together, we can ensure that South Africa’s water infrastructure remains strong, sustainable, and resilient for future generations.

    The future of our water systems depends on the actions we take today.

    About Murray Crow

    Managing Director at Kwikot
