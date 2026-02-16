South Africa
ESG Environment & Natural Resources
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KantarOnPoint PRThe Greater Tygerberg PartnershipTrialogueThe Publicity WorkshopFoodForward SAAlgoa FMMultiChoicePropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    New insect species named after SANParks and Richtersveld

    16 Feb 2026
    16 Feb 2026
    Scientists have identified several insect species previously unknown to science in the richly biodiverse Richtersveld National Park. Internationally respected entomologists, Dr Massimo Meregalli (Italy) and Dr Roman Borovec (Czech Republic), recently published new research on flightless weevils collected in remote parts of the park.
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Netwerk24

    These soil-dwelling insects are notoriously difficult to study, living discreetly beneath shrubs and emerging mainly at night. Their discovery requires meticulous fieldwork in challenging terrain — conditions the Richtersveld is well known for.

    “With the support and guidance of Richtersveld National Park Nursery curator Pieter van Wyk, the researchers explored the remote Armmanshoek Valley, an area not previously surveyed for soil insects.

    “Their efforts resulted in the identification of multiple new species, further confirming the Richtersveld as a hotspot of endemism and scientific importance,” the South African National Parks (SANParks) said.

    In recognition of the park’s conservation significance and SANParks’ role in enabling biodiversity research, the scientists named a newly described genus and species Richtersveldiella sanparkensis — the first known insect species formally named after SANParks and Richtersveld National Park.

    The researchers have also previously honoured the region’s cultural heritage by naming other genera, Khoisan and Nama, acknowledging the deep historical connection between local communities and this unique landscape.

    “These discoveries highlight the importance of continued scientific exploration within protected areas and reinforce SANParks’ commitment to conserving not only iconic wildlife and landscapes, but also the often-overlooked species that form the foundation of healthy ecosystems.

    “The naming of Richtersveldiella sanparkensis stands as a lasting scientific tribute to the Richtersveld and SANParks’ ongoing dedication to biodiversity conservation,” SANParks said.

    Read more: conservation, SANParks, biodiversity, South African National Parks, biodiversity conservation, scientific discovery, entomology, South African biodiversity
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz