New insect species named after SANParks and Richtersveld

Scientists have identified several insect species previously unknown to science in the richly biodiverse Richtersveld National Park. Internationally respected entomologists, Dr Massimo Meregalli (Italy) and Dr Roman Borovec (Czech Republic), recently published new research on flightless weevils collected in remote parts of the park.

These soil-dwelling insects are notoriously difficult to study, living discreetly beneath shrubs and emerging mainly at night. Their discovery requires meticulous fieldwork in challenging terrain — conditions the Richtersveld is well known for.

“With the support and guidance of Richtersveld National Park Nursery curator Pieter van Wyk, the researchers explored the remote Armmanshoek Valley, an area not previously surveyed for soil insects.

“Their efforts resulted in the identification of multiple new species, further confirming the Richtersveld as a hotspot of endemism and scientific importance,” the South African National Parks (SANParks) said.

In recognition of the park’s conservation significance and SANParks’ role in enabling biodiversity research, the scientists named a newly described genus and species Richtersveldiella sanparkensis — the first known insect species formally named after SANParks and Richtersveld National Park.

The researchers have also previously honoured the region’s cultural heritage by naming other genera, Khoisan and Nama, acknowledging the deep historical connection between local communities and this unique landscape.

“These discoveries highlight the importance of continued scientific exploration within protected areas and reinforce SANParks’ commitment to conserving not only iconic wildlife and landscapes, but also the often-overlooked species that form the foundation of healthy ecosystems.

“The naming of Richtersveldiella sanparkensis stands as a lasting scientific tribute to the Richtersveld and SANParks’ ongoing dedication to biodiversity conservation,” SANParks said.