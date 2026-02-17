South Africa
    SanParks suspends indemnity requirement at Table Mountain

    The South African National Parks (SanParks) has suspended the indemnity and verification form requirement at Table Mountain National Park with immediate effect, following concerns from visitors and tourism partners.
    17 Feb 2026
    Source: Rutendo Petros via
    Source: Rutendo Petros via Unsplash

    The forms were originally introduced to strengthen verification and governance processes, but their rollout caused operational delays and frustration for visitors.

    SanParks says that over the next 12 months, it will implement a fully digitised ID and passport verification system at park gates, using high-speed scanning technology to ensure accurate compliance while improving the visitor experience.

    During this transition, gate operations will continue without requiring the indemnity form.

    tourism industry, SANParks, South Africa Tourism, South African National Parks, tourism and travel
