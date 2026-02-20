Sona 2026 puts early learning, literacy and a “skills revolution” at the centre of education reform

Education was a major focus in the President’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week. The priority was clear: strengthen learning foundations early, help more learners stay in the system through the senior years, and rebuild post-school skills training to link education more directly to jobs and economic participation.

In his address, the President pointed to strong matric results, emphasising both the overall pass rate and equity wins behind it. He noted that a significant share of bachelor’s passes came from schools in disadvantaged communities. He pointed to this as evidence of progress and as a reason to push further on quality and learner progression.

The cohort numbers underline why progress matters. In the Department of Basic Education’s Select Committee briefing/report on the 2024 NSC outcomes, approximately six in ten learners who were registered in Grade 1 in 2013 were still registered for Grade 12 in 2024.

Learner stage Number of learners Registered for Grade 1 (2013) 1,222,851 Registered for Grade 10 (2022) 1,148,437 Registered for Grade 12 (2024) 740,876 Wrote NSC exams (2024) 705,291 Passed 615,429 Bachelor’s passes 337,158

Source: DBE Select Committee briefing/report on the 2024 NSC outcomes (18 February 2025).

A prominent feature of the speech was early learning, described as the point where long-term educational outcomes are won or lost. Government’s plan includes expanding access to early childhood development (ECD) through mass registration of facilities and increased subsidies. It includes a commitment to keep Grade R compulsory so that all children “get off to a good start.” The shift reinforces a focus on school readiness and the foundational years as a practical way to improve later academic performance.

“Starting at Grade R is exactly where the focus should be,” said Louise Schoonwinkel, Managing Director at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “When children enter formal learning with the right foundations – language development, early numeracy, attention skills, and a love of learning – they cope better in the early grades and carry that confidence forward.”

“Grade R isn’t about rushing children; it’s about giving them a structured, age-appropriate start so gaps don’t become barriers later. For some families, homeschooling in the early grades can be especially beneficial because it allows young children to build confidence at their own pace in a calmer environment, while still developing the core skills they need for the years ahead. If we get the foundation phase right, we reduce pressure in the later grades, improve progression, and ultimately give more young people a fair shot at success.”

The President also highlighted a renewed drive to “fix” basic education with a more intensive focus on foundational skills, specifically literacy and numeracy. In this context, he referenced mother-tongue-based bilingual education, signalling a continued focus on language as a factor in reading comprehension and early learning progression. The message was not only about curriculum content. It was also about how teaching and learning are structured in the early grades to build competence that carries through to high school.

While welcoming improved matric outcomes, the President cautioned that the system must address dropout rates, particularly in the final years of schooling. He argued that more learners should reach matric and take “gateway” subjects such as Mathematics and Science, which expand options into higher education and skills pathways.

Schoonwinkel added that the focus on dropouts and gateway subjects should sharpen attention on what happens during the schooling years, not only matric. “It’s not enough to celebrate the pass rate. We need to reduce dropout in the senior grades and ensure learners are genuinely prepared for gateway subjects, because those choices determine the options available after school.”

Even as the national system strengthens Grade R and the foundational years, it’s important to recognise that education is not one-size-fits-all. For many South African families, homeschooling and online schooling remain credible, structured options that can support strong outcomes. The need may be a calmer learning environment, a timetable that can accommodate travel or high-performance sport, or a learning pace that suits a child.

What matters is that the pathway is aligned to the curriculum, that progress is tracked consistently, and families have access to guidance and support. When those elements are in place, alternative models form part of the practical solutions helping more learners thrive.