    How TikTok is teaching SA to speak in its mother tongues

    Ahead of International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2026, TikTok is becoming an unexpected cultural classroom. Across South Africa, creators are using short-form video to revive, remix and teach indigenous languages, turning everyday content into a powerful tool for preservation, pride and participation.
    20 Feb 2026
    From isiZulu lessons to isiXhosa food storytelling and multilingual comedy, local creators are proving that language learning doesn’t have to live in textbooks. (Source: )
    From isiZulu lessons to isiXhosa food storytelling and multilingual comedy, local creators are proving that language learning doesn’t have to live in textbooks. (Source: Unsplash)

    Beyond entertainment, TikTok has become a platform for educational content which is known as #Edutainment content. Combining education and entertainment has become a global content trend.

    Everyday lessons, real-life language

    Durban‑based content creator Lungile Zenda has built a significant TikTok presence by documenting language lessons with her daughter.

    @lungileandluyanda This one sentence was a struggle, she had to say it a couple of times before she got it. #mommydaughterduo #zulu #njeninja #ihaveadog #ninja #ngininja #zululessons #learnzulu #zulutiktok #funnyvideos #fyp #zulucomedy ♬ original sound - LungileAndLuyanda

    Her videos, which have amassed millions of views, focus on everyday isiZulu learning moments that resonate widely because they reflect real linguistic challenges many families face in an English‑dominant schooling environment.

    Her channel has sparked broad engagement around cultural preservation and mother‑tongue proficiency.

    Heritage on a plate

    Onezwa  Mbola, known on TikTok as @onezwambola, showcases a lifestyle rooted in sustainable food practices and cultural heritage.

    @onezwambola • roasted orange chicken • chilli jam glazed carrots • creamy roast potatoes • ububazi and butter beans #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #villagelife #southafrica #farmlife #viral ♬ Japanese style, relaxing, cinematic piano(1419913) - Lumiere Music

    Her content blends traditional isiXhosa culinary art with modern sustainability, often featuring dishes prepared from ingredients she has grown, foraged or raised herself.

    Onezwa has expanded her reach beyond digital platforms by launching real‑world experiences like pop‑up dining that celebrates indigenous food practices, highlighting how heritage and culture can be shared through taste and tradition.

    Comedy as a cultural connector

    Content creators such as Tshepo Ngobese use vernacular language and mixed linguistic styles in their sketches, reflecting how South Africans communicate organically, mixing isiZulu, slang and street culture in ways that resonate authentically with a wide audience. This blending underscores how language evolves naturally through everyday use rather than formal instruction.

    Comedian and creator Atlegang Songo, known as @papi.nicetingz on TikTok, has gained widespread recognition for his storytelling and comedic skits that reflect lived experience and cultural nuance of Soshanguve known as "Sosha" to locals.

    @papi.nicetingz Honoured to have been part of this amazing project. �� My kasi finally has a mall! @Soshanguve Mall is finally opening on the 21st of November. ����️�� Who's ready? #SoshaMall #SoshanguveMall #SoshaExperience ♬ original sound - Atlegang Songo

    With an ever-expanding community, his content has translated into mainstream opportunities, including acting roles on television, illustrating how digital storytelling can bridge online creativity with broader entertainment industries.

    Why #Edutainment works

    TikTok’s mix of short and long, visually engaging videos combined with sound and trending content, turns language learning into intuitive, entertaining #Edutainment that feels natural, fun and relatable rather than formal or distant. Challenges, duets, games and repetition help viewers pick up new vocabulary and phrases through context, shared cultural references, and humour.

    The result is a vibrant ecosystem where linguistic heritage is not only preserved, but also reimagined to fit contemporary cultural expression.

