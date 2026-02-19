Beyond mining: Rustenburg Career Expo to showcase diverse career paths for youth

With the aim to highlight the potential careers available to learners outside the mining industry, the Rustenburg Community Development Trust (RCDT), in partnership with Valterra Platinum and the Department of Education, will be hosting the Rustenburg Career Expo on 24 February 2026.

Supplied image: Rustenburg Career Expo 2026 will be coming to the Rustenburg Civic Centre on 24 February.

The free entry event at the Rustenburg Civic Centre expects to draw over 4,500 (predominantly Grade 12) learners from Rustenburg and neighbouring towns for a full day of life-changing exposure.

A world beyond mining

Under the theme Unleashing young talent to better our communities, the expo deliberately moves beyond conventional career days. It addresses a stark reality: while mining remains central to the regional economy, over-reliance on one sector leaves thousands of talented youth vulnerable in a rapidly changing world.

This expo intentionally spotlights practical, community-solving careers outside the mine gates in agriculture and food security, healthcare, education, retail and FMCG, telecommunications, manufacturing, engineering, transport, construction, banking, media, ICT, and culinary innovation.

"This expo is engineered to shatter narrow horizons," says Katleho Thinane - head of Projects at RCDT. "By connecting learners directly with universities, TVET colleges, SETAs, national corporates, financial funders and skills experts, we are igniting innovative, solution-oriented thinking that tackles real local challenges from food production to digital connectivity and healthcare access."

In Rustenburg, a platinum powerhouse, socioeconomic pressures in mine-adjacent communities compound the challenge, making diversified career pathways not just desirable, but essential for long-term prosperity.

"This initiative is more than an event, it’s a powerful investment in diversifying opportunities for our youth, moving beyond mining dependency toward innovative, sustainable careers that will strengthen families, drive economic resilience, and build a brighter future for the entire region,” concludes Thokozile Sehlangu, manager: external relations and sustainability impact, Valterra Platinum.