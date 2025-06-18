Energy & Mining Mining
    Anglo American announces executive leadership shakeup following Valterra Platinum demerger

    Following the completion of the Valterra Platinum demerger, Anglo American has announced changes to its executive leadership team in line with the simplification of its portfolio.
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025

    In addition to the two executive directors – CEO Duncan Wanblad and CFO John Heasley, Anglo American’s executive leadership team will, from 1 July 2025, comprise:

    • Chief operating officer – Ruben Fernandes
    • Chief legal and corporate affairs officer – Richard Price
    • Chief people and organisation officer – Monique Carter
    • Chief projects and development officer – Alison Atkinson
    • Chief strategy and sustainability officer – Helena Nonka
    • Chief technical officer – Tom McCulley
    • CEO, De Beers Group – Al Cook
    • CEO, marketing – Matt Walker

    As CEO of De Beers Group, Al Cook will continue to form part of the Anglo American executive leadership team until the separation of De Beers from Anglo American has progressed further.

    As stated in the announcement of his appointment on 12 May 2025, Tom McCulley also retains his responsibility for Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business. Nolitha Fakude, chair of Anglo American in South Africa, continues to report to Wanblad in her leadership role of Anglo American’s wider business and societal interests in South Africa, including the company’s support for the country’s national priorities, and as a hub for regional investment.

    The CEOs of Anglo American’s four production businesses – Brazil: Ana Sanches; Chile: Patricio Hidalgo; Kumba Iron Ore: Mpumi Zikalala; Peru: Tony Power – report to the chief operating officer and participate in the appropriate executive leadership team discussions to ensure that the full context of their respective businesses is incorporated into Anglo American’s decision-making.

    Anglo American, De Beers, Kumba Iron Ore, Mpumi Zikalala
