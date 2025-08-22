From safety to adventure: How SA hotels redefine solo travel for women

The country’s cultural depth, dramatic landscapes, and vibrant urban hubs combine to create experiences that feel both empowering and authentic, reflecting this growing trend.

Invisible security becomes the new standard

"Solo travel is about freedom and self-discovery," says Elmarie Fritz, general manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth. "Our role is to provide the security foundation that lets women focus on what they came here for – incredible experiences.

"When guests feel genuinely secure, they’re more likely to venture out, engage with local culture, and create the memories that define great solo travel."

To achieve this, forward-thinking hotels are rolling out what they call "invisible security" — a mix of discreet yet effective measures that enhance guest wellbeing without detracting from the travel experience. This includes:

• Smart infrastructure: Strategic lighting, considered design, and subtle security presence.

• Trusted networks: Partnerships with vetted transport providers and local guides.

• Expert curation: Concierge teams offering handpicked cultural and leisure experiences.

• Thoughtful service: Staff trained to be helpful without intruding on guest privacy.

Beyond safety: Creating meaningful connections

For Leonie Andereya, general manager at Radisson Collection Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town, safety is only one part of the story.

"Women travelling independently are often our most adventurous guests," she says.

"They want to connect with local culture, try new experiences, and push their comfort zones. Our job is to facilitate that exploration responsibly."

This approach has inspired practical innovations such as:

• Cultural immersion programmes with artisans, historians and cultural ambassadors.

• Culinary adventures from Cape Malay cooking in Bo-Kaap to wine tastings in Stellenbosch.

• Nature-based experiences like guided hikes, safaris and coastal explorations.

Practical wisdom for solo explorers

Hotels catering to solo travellers are also equipping guests with insider knowledge that enhances both safety and enjoyment:

• Strategic planning to guide guests on the best times for activities and excursions.

• Local insights on etiquette, tipping customs and navigating new environments.

• Flexible concierge support available 24/7 to adjust to evolving plans.

• Community-building opportunities to connect with other travellers or locals.

Confidence through smart preparation

This evolution in South African hospitality highlights how hotels are moving beyond basic safety to create conditions where women can feel both independent and supported.

"This approach is proving successful. Solo travellers are visiting South Africa in growing numbers, becoming enthusiastic ambassadors who return and encourage others to make the journey too.

"Now, with hotels that truly understand the needs of independent women travellers, the country is more accessible than ever to those seeking adventures that are both meaningful and secure," concludes Andereya.