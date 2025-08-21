SAA, Discovery unveil revamped lounge in Cape Town

South African Airways (SAA) and Discovery are opening a refurbished domestic departures lounge at Cape Town International Airport on 22 August.

The upgrade, part of the expanded The Lounge concept, follows similar redesigns at OR Tambo and Chief Dawid Stuurman airports, offering increased capacity and enhanced amenities for travellers.

The Cape Town lounge has undergone extensive renovations, creating a more spacious environment with seating options for different preferences. Dining areas, collaborative workspaces, and private focus booths have been added to accommodate both leisure and business travellers.

The culinary offering has also been expanded, with buffet-style meals, full-service bars, and refined dining facilities.

Notable features include:

• Copper-clad concierge desks for a personalised welcome

• Mixology show-bar with baristas and bartenders

• Buffet-style dining with gourmet breakfasts, all-day meals, and canapés

• Private focus booths for work, calls, or entertainment

• Universal charging ports and high-speed WiFi throughout

Professor John Lamola, SAA group chief executive, says: "Our commitment to placing customers first begins the moment they arrive at the airport.

"This beautifully refurbished lounge is a sanctuary of comfort, delicious food, and exceptional service, an embodiment of the standards and aspirations of our flagship carrier."

"This new Cape Town Lounge is a perfect example of how we bring our core purpose to life for our members,” adds Dinesh Govender, CEO of Vitality.

"Every detail—from the bespoke design to the curated food and beverage selection—has been carefully considered by our brand experience team to deliver a seamless, rewarding journey that adds real value for our clients."