South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SAA, Discovery unveil revamped lounge in Cape Town

    South African Airways (SAA) and Discovery are opening a refurbished domestic departures lounge at Cape Town International Airport on 22 August.
    21 Aug 2025
    21 Aug 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The upgrade, part of the expanded  The Lounge concept, follows similar redesigns at OR Tambo and Chief Dawid Stuurman airports, offering increased capacity and enhanced amenities for travellers.

    The Cape Town lounge has undergone extensive renovations, creating a more spacious environment with seating options for different preferences. Dining areas, collaborative workspaces, and private focus booths have been added to accommodate both leisure and business travellers.

    The culinary offering has also been expanded, with buffet-style meals, full-service bars, and refined dining facilities.

    Notable features include:

    • Copper-clad concierge desks for a personalised welcome
    • Mixology show-bar with baristas and bartenders
    • Buffet-style dining with gourmet breakfasts, all-day meals, and canapés
    • Private focus booths for work, calls, or entertainment
    • Universal charging ports and high-speed WiFi throughout

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Professor John Lamola, SAA group chief executive, says: "Our commitment to placing customers first begins the moment they arrive at the airport.

    "This beautifully refurbished lounge is a sanctuary of comfort, delicious food, and exceptional service, an embodiment of the standards and aspirations of our flagship carrier."

    "This new Cape Town Lounge is a perfect example of how we bring our core purpose to life for our members,” adds Dinesh Govender, CEO of Vitality.

    "Every detail—from the bespoke design to the curated food and beverage selection—has been carefully considered by our brand experience team to deliver a seamless, rewarding journey that adds real value for our clients."

    Read more: hospitality industry, Discovery, SAA, South African Airways, tourism industry, business travel, South African travel, Cape Town International Airport, travel industry, leisure travel, domestic travel, travel and tourism
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz