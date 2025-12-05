Four South African communications leaders on 2025 Influence 100

Four South African communications leaders feature in the Provoke Media's 2025 Influence 100... (Image source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media

They are:

This is the second year that all four have featured on the list and the third year that O’Sullivan, when she was with MTN, and Naicker have been on the list.

Madonsela has been featured for six consecutive years, from 2020 to 2025.

Criteria

In defining the criteria for the list, Provoke Media says that global business is defined by shifting power dynamics, rapid technology change and rising public scrutiny.

“Communications has become the discipline that connects these pressures, shaping how organisations lead, respond and earn trust.“The leaders on our 2025 Influence 100, sponsored by CARMA, reflect this reality.

“They bring strategic clarity, cultural intelligence and the ability to guide organisations through complexity.”

It adds that in today’s world, communications is no longer a support function; it is a cornerstone of modern leadership.

The Influence 100 is PRovoke Media’s annual listing features senior communications, corporate affairs and marketing executives whose judgement influences reputation, agency partnerships and public engagement.

Now in its 13th year, the list tracks how this role continues to expand in an era of geopolitical tension and accelerated change.

Selection

