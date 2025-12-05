South Africa
    Four South African communications leaders on 2025 Influence 100

    Four South African communicators are in Provoke Media’s 20025 Influence 100, which features the most impactful in-house communicators worldwide.
    5 Dec 2025
    5 Dec 2025
    Four South African communications leaders feature in the Provoke Media's 2025 Influence 100... (Image source: © Provoke Media )
    Four South African communications leaders feature in the Provoke Media's 2025 Influence 100... (Image source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media)

    They are:

    This is the second year that all four have featured on the list and the third year that O’Sullivan, when she was with MTN, and Naicker have been on the list.

    Madonsela has been featured for six consecutive years, from 2020 to 2025.

    Criteria

    In defining the criteria for the list, Provoke Media says that global business is defined by shifting power dynamics, rapid technology change and rising public scrutiny.

    “Communications has become the discipline that connects these pressures, shaping how organisations lead, respond and earn trust.“The leaders on our 2025 Influence 100, sponsored by CARMA, reflect this reality.

    “They bring strategic clarity, cultural intelligence and the ability to guide organisations through complexity.”

    It adds that in today’s world, communications is no longer a support function; it is a cornerstone of modern leadership.

    The Influence 100 is PRovoke Media’s annual listing features senior communications, corporate affairs and marketing executives whose judgement influences reputation, agency partnerships and public engagement.

    Now in its 13th year, the list tracks how this role continues to expand in an era of geopolitical tension and accelerated change.

    Selection

    Each year, PRovoke Media’s senior editorial team selects the final 100 through proprietary research and external nominations, based on:

    • Organisational status: seniority, remit and the global significance of the company represented, with one leader per organisation.

    • Agency influence: their impact on PR partnerships and budget decisions.
    • Thought leadership: their contribution to innovation and the direction of the industry.

