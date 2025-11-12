Subscribe & Follow
FNB, Mastercard launch cross-border platform for cheaper, faster transfers
The Globba platform will assist customers looking to send money to other African countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Ghana. First National Bank said it aims to eventually extend the service across its African network.
Cheaper and easier remittances and transfers have been a priority issue for South Africa's G20 presidency.
Last month the G20's Financial Stability Board warned global financial authorities were set to miss a 2027 target of making cross-border transactions faster, cheaper and more transparent.
First National Bank is the retail arm of Johannesburg-listed FirstRand, South Africa's second-biggest bank by assets.
Source: Reuters
