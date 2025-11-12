South Africa
Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AmbledownCatchwordsSappiHuman8SAICASimply Financial ServicesCity Lodge HotelsVarsity VibeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    FNB, Mastercard launch cross-border platform for cheaper, faster transfers

    First National Bank (FNB), launched a new cross-border payment platform with Mastercard on Tuesday, 12 November 2025 that aims to make remittances and international transfers easier and cheaper.
    12 Nov 2025
    12 Nov 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The Globba platform will assist customers looking to send money to other African countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Ghana. First National Bank said it aims to eventually extend the service across its African network.

    Cheaper and easier remittances and transfers have been a priority issue for South Africa's G20 presidency.

    Last month the G20's Financial Stability Board warned global financial authorities were set to miss a 2027 target of making cross-border transactions faster, cheaper and more transparent.

    First National Bank is the retail arm of Johannesburg-listed FirstRand, South Africa's second-biggest bank by assets.

    Read more: First National Bank, FNB
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz