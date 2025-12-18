Back-to-school savings: FNB and Pep's beloved 99c shoe deal returns in 2026

FNB and Pep have announced the return of their popular 99c school shoes initiative as part of the 2026 Back-to-School campaign, helping South African families prepare children for the new school year without added financial strain.

Image supplied

The campaign runs in Pep clothing stores nationwide from 4 January to 14 February 2026 or while stocks last.

Both brands aim to ease financial pressure on households by combining FNB’s rewards and financial wellness ecosystem with PEP’s commitment to delivering the lowest possible prices on essential school items.

“This year marks another meaningful step in supporting our customers and their families. Through our previous initiative, we sold close to 90,000 shoe vouchers at 99c each, helping thousands of households save over R12m and ensuring that children had access to affordable school shoes. Our partnership with Pep is about making a real difference, helping families stretch their rands further and easing the financial pressure that often comes at the start of the year. At FNB, we remain committed to finding practical ways to support our customers, especially in these challenging economic times, says Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of FNB eBucks Rewards.

The offer is limited to the first 120,000 qualifying customers and can be redeemed by meeting the following criteria:

Qualifying customers : FNB Easy and Aspire Debit, Credit or Fusion account holders.



: FNB Easy and Aspire Debit, Credit or Fusion account holders. The offer : Buy Student Prince synthetic school shoes for 99c or receive R139 off any other school shoe.



: Buy Student Prince synthetic school shoes for 99c or receive R139 off any other school shoe. How to qualify : Spend R300 or more (excluding the shoes) in a single transaction at any PEP clothing store.



: Spend R300 or more (excluding the shoes) in a single transaction at any PEP clothing store. Redemption : Pay with an eligible FNB card and scan a PEP +more rewards digital card at checkout.



: Pay with an eligible FNB card and scan a PEP +more rewards digital card at checkout. Limitations : One pair per customer.



: One pair per customer. Campaign period : 4 January to 14 February 2026, while stocks last.



: 4 January to 14 February 2026, while stocks last. Stores: Pep clothing stores only nationwide.



“At Pep, we understand the vital role school uniforms play in building confidence, dignity, and a sense of belonging for children. Through our partnership with FNB, we’re able to extend even greater value to families, beyond our already low Back-to-School prices, helping ensure that every child starts the school year with pride and the opportunity to succeed,” says Beyers van der Merwe chief marketing officer at Pep.

South Africans continue to feel the strain of rising living costs, with entry-level households being the most affected. Beyond essential expenses like food and transport, school uniform costs continue to add significant pressure to family budgets.

“At FNB, we believe that small initiatives can make a big difference. By partnering with like-minded partners such as Pep, we’re able to provide meaningful support that eases financial pressure and gives families peace of mind. Helping children start the school year with confidence is something we’re proud to champion.

Beyond affordability, this initiative is about dignity and opportunity, ensuring that every child walks into the classroom feeling prepared and empowered. We stand by our promise of creating meaningful partnerships that make a real difference in the lives of our customers,” concludes Woodhatch.

Families are encouraged to visit their nearest Pep clothing store during the campaign period to take advantage of the offer while stocks last.