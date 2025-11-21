South Africa
Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesSAICAEbony+IvoryBizcommunity.comAmbledownCatchwordsSappiHuman8Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Pepkor's potential shift into banking aims to revolutionise South African fintech

    Pepkor, the retail group behind Pep and Ackermans, is exploring plans to launch a new banking venture that could significantly expand access to affordable financial services across South Africa.
    21 Nov 2025
    21 Nov 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    The initiative, informally referred to as Pep Bank, would leverage Pepkor’s vast national footprint of nearly 6,000 stores to offer zero-fee banking to millions of lower-income consumers.

    According to reports, Pepkor is in early-stage discussions with Investec about a potential partnership that would support the bank’s regulatory, operational and financial infrastructure.

    While no deal has been finalised, sources indicate that both parties are assessing a model in which profits could be shared, and in which Pepkor’s customer data and store network would form the foundation for widespread roll-out.

    Retail meets banking

    If launched, Pep Bank would position the retailer as a major player in South Africa’s fast-growing fintech and low-cost banking segment. By housing banking kiosks or service points inside existing outlets, Pepkor would be able to scale branches rapidly and reach customers who already rely on its discount stores for daily essentials.

    The group’s existing fintech division—whose revenues have grown strongly in recent reporting periods—also provides a base for expanded credit, savings and digital-payment offerings.

    Pepkor has confirmed it is evaluating the opportunity but emphasised that no formal partnership with any bank currently exists. Investec has declined to comment on the negotiations.

    The proposed zero-fee banking model could intensify competition in a market increasingly defined by accessible, affordable digital services, placing Pepkor in direct rivalry with low-cost banks and established retail-banking players.

    Read more: Pep, Ackermans, Investec, Pepkor
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz