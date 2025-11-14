Trending
Ogilvy and Yum take top honours at MMA SSA Smartie Awards
Ogilvy South Africa and Yum! won Best in Show for KFC Block Booked, Agency of the Year for Ogilvy South Africa, and Brand of the Year for Yum!
Their winning campaign, KFC Block Booked impressed judges with its powerful integration of creativity, technology, and insight, delivering outstanding business results while resonating deeply with consumers.
“Ogilvy South Africa and YUM! truly embody what Smarties is all about – powerful work that inspires people and drives real business results,” said Mpho Dlamini, MMA SSA Smarties Programme Director.
“The calibre of their performance this year establishes a new standard for the region.”
The exceptional calibre of entries is reflected in the winners’ list for 2025. Among 135 exceptional entries, Pep emerged victorious, securing two Gold awards in the category Purpose Driven Marketing for the Pep Dry and Detect Towels campaign, while Ogilvy South Africa and Yum! took top honours in the category AI In Marketing - Innovative Use of AI in Advertising for the KFC A.I.nything for the Taste campaign.
In total, Ogilvy won 16 awards, of which 13 were gold. 99c won 10 (2 gold), TFG 7 (3 gold), and Rainmaker (2 gold) and WPP Media (1 gold) won six a piece.
Entries more than doubled
Now in its second year, Smarties SSA continues to cement its position as the premier platform for recognising marketing innovation and effectiveness across the region.
This year’s programme saw a significant surge in participation, with more than double the number of entries than in 2024.
The awards also welcomed new entrant organisations, highlighting the growing recognition of Smarties SSA as a benchmark for excellence in modern marketing.
Highest standards
To uphold the highest standards, the 2025 jury comprised a credible, marketer-only CMO judging panel, featuring senior leaders who oversee marketing across the SSA region.
The judging panel was chaired by Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer, Mesh.trade and MMA chair Emeritus, who led a rigorous evaluation process focused on creativity, innovation, measurable impact, and marketing effectiveness.
“The growth we’ve seen in both the number and calibre of entries this year is truly impressive,” Mazinter says.
“The work was courageous, data-informed and firmly rooted in real human insight. Brands and agencies across sub-Saharan Africa are no longer just keeping up – they’re setting new global standards for marketing effectiveness.”
A Pan-African showcase of innovation
Judges highlighted the strong representation and world-class work from markets including Nigeria, Seychelles, Namibia and Mozambique, reflecting the depth of talent and innovation emerging from across the continent.
“The campaigns we saw from these markets show agencies and brands fearlessly experimenting with new formats, channels and data to solve real business challenges,” Mazinter adds.
The exceptional calibre of entries is reflected in the winners’ list for 2025.
All the winners
|PURPOSE DRIVEN MARKETING - Brand Purpose / Activism
|AWARD
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|CAMPAIGN NAME
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|Pep Dry and Detect Towels
|Silver
|WPP Media
|Procter & Gamble
|Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Vodacom
|Vodacom - When You See It
|Bronze
|Tibule Advertising
|Seychelles Breweries Limited
|"Nou Fer Li A " Let’s Do This
|PURPOSE DRIVEN MARKETING - Social Impact Marketing
|Gold
|MullenLowe South Africa
|PepsiCo
|SASKO Siyasizana_Care in Action
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|Pep Dry and Detect Towels
|Silver
|WPP Media
|Procter & Gamble
|Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
|Bronze
|Freshive
|Tiger Brands
|TBI Doom and Peaceful Sleep: Protect Your Home
|PURPOSE DRIVEN MARKETING - Diversity and Inclusive Excellence
|Gold
|Multichoice Group
|Multichoice Group
|DStv Multilingual Bot
|MARKETING IMPACT - Brand Experience
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|Ultimate Taste Test #MakeItKFC
|Gold
|Ogilvy Social.Lab
|Pernod Ricard South Africa
|Jameson Spread The Cheers
|Gold
|PHD Nigeria Limited
|Pernod Ricard Nigeria |
|Martell Tower
|Silver
|Bank Windhoek Marketing
|Bank Windhoek
|Love A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
|Silver
|Takealot (Brand)
|Takealot
|Takealot House of Beauty - Johannesburg
|Bronze
|BrandEye Media
|Pernod Ricard Nigeria
|Jameson Distillery on Tour
|Bronze
|Kenvue
|Triple Eight
|Benylin Cough Stories
|Bronze
|MullenLowe South Africa
|PepsiCo
|The Better Strategy
|MARKETING IMPACT - Instant Impact / Promotion
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC Block Booked
|Silver
|Rainmaker Media
|Beiersdorf
|Win Your Share of R1.1 Million Sixty60 App Credit
|Silver
|WPP Media
|Procter & Gamble
|Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
|Bronze
|99c
|Ackermans
|Need a Spare?
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC Bottomless Bucket South Africa
|MARKETING IMPACT - Customer Journey Marketing - Lead Generation / CRM
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC Block Booked
|Silver
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
|Silver
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Purchase Intent Audience
|Bronze
|365 Digital Media
|STADIO Higher Education
|STADIO: A 132% Surge in Quality Applicants
|MARKETING IMPACT - Product and / or Service Launch
|Gold
|PHD Media Johannesburg
|Volkswagen Group
|Forever Golf
|Gold
|99c
|Checkers Discovery Vitality |
|Checkers x Discovery Vitality partnership
|Silver
|Hellosquare
|BevCo
|Reboost Watermelon Splash
|Silver
|99c
|Ackermans
|Need a Spare?
|Bronze
|99c
|Ackermans
|Art of Shape
|Bronze
|WPP Media
|British Petroleum
|BP Rewards: Fueling SA's Loyalty Revolution
|Bronze
|The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa)
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Private "Live Wealthier" Campaign
|MARKETING IMPACT - Real Time Marketing
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC Block Booked
|Silver
|99c
|Ackermans
|Ackerlympics
|Bronze
|Takealot
|Takealot (Brand)
|George & Mason - Takealot's Winning Formula
|MARKETING IMPACT -Small Budget, Big Impact
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|Your Ma Se KFC
|Silver
|Oliver South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline Cera Glow Live Shopping Experience
|Silver
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Purchase Intent Audience
|Silver
|99c
|Ackermans
|Ackerlympics
|Bronze
|Simunye Media
|Unilever
|Shield Conquers The Ultimate Human Race
|Bronze
|Takealot
|Takealot (Brand)
|George & Mason - Takealot's Winning Formula
|Bronze
|KA Muses
|KFC Africa
|KFC Africa Project Build Unlock
|IMPACT MEDIA - Omnichannel Marketing
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
|Gold
|MullenLowe SA
|Unilever
|#GreenGursha : small change, big difference
|Silver
|Bank Windhoek Marketing
|Bank Windhoek
|Love A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
|Silver
|PHD Nigeria Limited
|Pernod Ricard Nigeria |
|Martell Tower
|Bronze
|Kenvue
|Triple Eight
|Benylin Cough Stories
|Bronze
|Freshive Digital Agency
|Tiger Brands
|Jolly Jus Taste 100% Joy
|Bronze
|TFG Customer & Loyalty
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|It's Festive Fo'Sho with TFG Rewards
|IMPACT MEDIA - Cross Digital Media Marketing
|Gold
|Oliver South Africa
|Unilever
|COMFORT LASTING IMPRESSIONS
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC Sauce Code
|Silver
|Oliver South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline Cera Glow Live Shopping Experience
|Bronze
|The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa)
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Private "Live Wealthier" Campaign
|Bronze
|BrandEye Media
|Pernod Ricard Nigeria
|Jameson Distillery on Tour
|IMPACT MEDIA -Social Media Marketing
|Gold
|Pulse Nigeria
|Pulse Marketing
|Durex “Come Together” campaign
|Silver
|Freshive
|Tiger Brands
|TBI Ingram's: Let Your Skin Glow
|Silver
|Freshive Digital Agency
|Tiger Brands
|Benny: You've Got the Flava
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|Pep Dry and Detect Towels
|Bronze
|99c
|Ackermans
|Bokkies - get your little champs game ready
|IMPACT MEDIA - Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing
|Gold
|99c
|Checkers Discovery Vitality
|Checkers x Discovery Vitality partnership
|Gold
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|Tinkies Holiday Spice
|Gold
|WPP Media
|Procter & Gamble
|Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
|Silver
|MullenLowe SA
|Unilever
|#GreenGursha : small change, big difference
|Bronze
|Bank Windhoek Marketing
|Bank Windhoek
|Love A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
|Bronze
|Flume
|Absa
|2025 Absa x EPL Ticket Giveaway Competition
|IMPACT MEDIA - Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports
|Bronze
|Penquin
|Budget Insurance
|Budget Insurance: Bill Blaster
|Bronze
|TFG Customer & Loyalty
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|It's Festive Fo'Sho with TFG Rewards
|EXPERIENCE TECH - Data Insights / Contextual Marketing
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC Block Booked
|Gold
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
|Gold
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Purchase Intent Audience
|Silver
|Rainmaker Media
|Standard Bank
|Data Clean Room
|EXPERIENCE TECH - Programmatic
|Gold
|365 Digital Media
|STADIO Higher Education
|STADIO: A 132% Surge in Quality Applicants
|Gold
|Penquin
|Suzuki
|Suzuki - Rocket ROI
|EXPERIENCE TECH - Future Forward Technology Marketing
|Silver
|Kenvue
|Triple Eight
|Benylin Cough Stories
|E-commerce - Integrated E-commerce Innovation & Live Streaming
|Gold
|Oliver South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline Cera Glow Live Shopping Experience
|Bronze
|WPP Media South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Coca- Cola: Share a Coke
|E-commerce - O2O / New Retail / Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels
|Gold
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Purchase Intent Audience
|E-commerce - Personalization
|Gold
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
|Bronze
|Multichoice Group
|Multichoice Group
|DStv Multilingual Bot
|Bronze
|WPP Media
|Procter & Gamble
|Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
|E-commerce - Short or Long Form Video
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
|Gold
|Bank Windhoek Marketing
|Bank Windhoek
|Love A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
|Silver
|| Hellosquare
|BevCo
|Reboost Watermelon Splash
|Silver
|99c
|Ackermans
|Bokkies - get your little champs game ready
|Bronze
|Oliver South Africa
|Unilever
|COMFORT LASTING IMPRESSIONS
|Bronze
|The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa)
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Private "Live Wealthier" Campaign
|Bronze
|99c
|Ackermans
|Ackerlympics
|AI IN MARKETING - AI-Powered Audience Engagement
|Gold
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Connect
|Mobiclicks/ M&C Saatchi Connect
|Lexus, Driven by Context!
|Silver
|Multichoice Group
|Multichoice Group
|DStv Multilingual Bot
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Hollard
|Elf Yourself!
|AI IN MARKETING - Innovative Use of AI in Advertising
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
|AI IN MARKETING - AI-Driven Creative Excellence
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Yum!
|KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
|Silver
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Hollard
|Elf Yourself!