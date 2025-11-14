South Africa
Marketing & Media
    Ogilvy and Yum take top honours at MMA SSA Smartie Awards

    Last night, Thursday 13 November, Ogilvy South Africa and Yum! took the top industry honours at the Marketing and Media Alliance (MMA) sub-Saharan Africa's (SSA) 2025 Smartie Awards, held in Cape Town.
    14 Nov 2025
    Ogilvy South Africa and YumM! took the top industry honours at the Marketing and Media Alliance (MMA) sub-Saharan Africa's (SSA) 2025 Smartie Awards, held in Cape Town (image supplied)
    Ogilvy South Africa and Yum! won Best in Show for KFC Block Booked, Agency of the Year for Ogilvy South Africa, and Brand of the Year for Yum!

    Their winning campaign, KFC Block Booked impressed judges with its powerful integration of creativity, technology, and insight, delivering outstanding business results while resonating deeply with consumers.

    “Ogilvy South Africa and YUM! truly embody what Smarties is all about – powerful work that inspires people and drives real business results,” said Mpho Dlamini, MMA SSA Smarties Programme Director.

    “The calibre of their performance this year establishes a new standard for the region.”

    The exceptional calibre of entries is reflected in the winners’ list for 2025. Among 135 exceptional entries, Pep emerged victorious, securing two Gold awards in the category Purpose Driven Marketing for the Pep Dry and Detect Towels campaign, while Ogilvy South Africa and Yum! took top honours in the category AI In Marketing - Innovative Use of AI in Advertising for the KFC A.I.nything for the Taste campaign.

    In total, Ogilvy won 16 awards, of which 13 were gold. 99c won 10 (2 gold), TFG 7 (3 gold), and Rainmaker (2 gold) and WPP Media (1 gold) won six a piece.

    Entries more than doubled

    Now in its second year, Smarties SSA continues to cement its position as the premier platform for recognising marketing innovation and effectiveness across the region.

    This year’s programme saw a significant surge in participation, with more than double the number of entries than in 2024.

    The awards also welcomed new entrant organisations, highlighting the growing recognition of Smarties SSA as a benchmark for excellence in modern marketing.

    Highest standards

    To uphold the highest standards, the 2025 jury comprised a credible, marketer-only CMO judging panel, featuring senior leaders who oversee marketing across the SSA region.

    The judging panel was chaired by Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer, Mesh.trade and MMA chair Emeritus, who led a rigorous evaluation process focused on creativity, innovation, measurable impact, and marketing effectiveness.

    “The growth we’ve seen in both the number and calibre of entries this year is truly impressive,” Mazinter says.

    “The work was courageous, data-informed and firmly rooted in real human insight. Brands and agencies across sub-Saharan Africa are no longer just keeping up – they’re setting new global standards for marketing effectiveness.”

    A Pan-African showcase of innovation

    Judges highlighted the strong representation and world-class work from markets including Nigeria, Seychelles, Namibia and Mozambique, reflecting the depth of talent and innovation emerging from across the continent.

    “The campaigns we saw from these markets show agencies and brands fearlessly experimenting with new formats, channels and data to solve real business challenges,” Mazinter adds.

    All the winners

    PURPOSE DRIVEN MARKETING - Brand Purpose / Activism
    AWARDAGENCY BRAND CAMPAIGN NAME
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaPep Pep Dry and Detect Towels
    SilverWPP MediaProcter & Gamble Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
    SilverOgilvyVodacomVodacom - When You See It
    BronzeTibule AdvertisingSeychelles Breweries Limited"Nou Fer Li A " Let’s Do This
    PURPOSE DRIVEN MARKETING - Social Impact Marketing
    GoldMullenLowe South AfricaPepsiCoSASKO Siyasizana_Care in Action
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaPep Pep Dry and Detect Towels
    SilverWPP MediaProcter & Gamble Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
    Bronze FreshiveTiger Brands TBI Doom and Peaceful Sleep: Protect Your Home
    PURPOSE DRIVEN MARKETING - Diversity and Inclusive Excellence
    GoldMultichoice GroupMultichoice GroupDStv Multilingual Bot
    MARKETING IMPACT - Brand Experience
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum! Ultimate Taste Test #MakeItKFC
    GoldOgilvy Social.LabPernod Ricard South AfricaJameson Spread The Cheers
    Gold PHD Nigeria LimitedPernod Ricard Nigeria |Martell Tower
    SilverBank Windhoek MarketingBank WindhoekLove A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
    SilverTakealot (Brand)TakealotTakealot House of Beauty - Johannesburg
    BronzeBrandEye MediaPernod Ricard NigeriaJameson Distillery on Tour
    BronzeKenvue Triple EightBenylin Cough Stories
    BronzeMullenLowe South AfricaPepsiCoThe Better Strategy
    MARKETING IMPACT - Instant Impact / Promotion
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum!KFC Block Booked
    SilverRainmaker MediaBeiersdorf Win Your Share of R1.1 Million Sixty60 App Credit
    SilverWPP MediaProcter & Gamble Gillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
    Bronze99cAckermansNeed a Spare?
    BronzeOgilvy South AfricaYum!KFC Bottomless Bucket South Africa
    MARKETING IMPACT - Customer Journey Marketing - Lead Generation / CRM
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum!KFC Block Booked
    SilverTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
    SilverRainmaker MediaShopritePurchase Intent Audience
    Bronze 365 Digital MediaSTADIO Higher EducationSTADIO: A 132% Surge in Quality Applicants
    MARKETING IMPACT - Product and / or Service Launch
    Gold PHD Media JohannesburgVolkswagen Group Forever Golf
    Gold 99cCheckers Discovery Vitality |Checkers x Discovery Vitality partnership
    SilverHellosquareBevCoReboost Watermelon Splash
    Silver 99cAckermansNeed a Spare?
    Bronze 99cAckermansArt of Shape
    BronzeWPP MediaBritish Petroleum BP Rewards: Fueling SA's Loyalty Revolution
    BronzeThe Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa)Standard Bank Standard Bank Private "Live Wealthier" Campaign
    MARKETING IMPACT - Real Time Marketing
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum!KFC Block Booked
    Silver 99cAckermansAckerlympics
    BronzeTakealot Takealot (Brand)George & Mason - Takealot's Winning Formula
    MARKETING IMPACT -Small Budget, Big Impact
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum!Your Ma Se KFC
    SilverOliver South AfricaUnilever Vaseline Cera Glow Live Shopping Experience
    SilverRainmaker MediaShopritePurchase Intent Audience
    Silver 99cAckermansAckerlympics
    Bronze Simunye MediaUnileverShield Conquers The Ultimate Human Race
    BronzeTakealot Takealot (Brand)George & Mason - Takealot's Winning Formula
    BronzeKA MusesKFC Africa KFC Africa Project Build Unlock
    IMPACT MEDIA - Omnichannel Marketing
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum! KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
    GoldMullenLowe SAUnilever #GreenGursha : small change, big difference
    SilverBank Windhoek MarketingBank WindhoekLove A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
    Silver PHD Nigeria LimitedPernod Ricard Nigeria |Martell Tower
    BronzeKenvue Triple EightBenylin Cough Stories
    BronzeFreshive Digital AgencyTiger BrandsJolly Jus Taste 100% Joy
    BronzeTFG Customer & LoyaltyTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupIt's Festive Fo'Sho with TFG Rewards
    IMPACT MEDIA - Cross Digital Media Marketing
    GoldOliver South AfricaUnilever COMFORT LASTING IMPRESSIONS
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum! KFC Sauce Code
    SilverOliver South AfricaUnilever Vaseline Cera Glow Live Shopping Experience
    BronzeThe Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa)Standard Bank Standard Bank Private "Live Wealthier" Campaign
    BronzeBrandEye MediaPernod Ricard NigeriaJameson Distillery on Tour
    IMPACT MEDIA -Social Media Marketing
    GoldPulse NigeriaPulse Marketing Durex “Come Together” campaign
    SilverFreshiveTiger Brands TBI Ingram's: Let Your Skin Glow
    SilverFreshive Digital AgencyTiger BrandsBenny: You've Got the Flava
    BronzeOgilvy South AfricaPep Pep Dry and Detect Towels
    Bronze99cAckermansBokkies - get your little champs game ready
    IMPACT MEDIA - Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing
    Gold 99cCheckers Discovery VitalityCheckers x Discovery Vitality partnership
    GoldHellosquareTiger BrandsTinkies Holiday Spice
    GoldWPP MediaProcter & GambleGillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
    SilverMullenLowe SAUnilever#GreenGursha : small change, big difference
    Bronze Bank Windhoek MarketingBank Windhoek Love A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
    BronzeFlumeAbsa2025 Absa x EPL Ticket Giveaway Competition
    IMPACT MEDIA - Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports
    BronzePenquinBudget Insurance Budget Insurance: Bill Blaster
    BronzeTFG Customer & LoyaltyTFG - The Foschini Retail Group It's Festive Fo'Sho with TFG Rewards
    EXPERIENCE TECH - Data Insights / Contextual Marketing
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum!KFC Block Booked
    GoldTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
    GoldRainmaker MediaShoprite Purchase Intent Audience
    SilverRainmaker MediaStandard Bank Data Clean Room
    EXPERIENCE TECH - Programmatic
    Gold 365 Digital MediaSTADIO Higher EducationSTADIO: A 132% Surge in Quality Applicants
    GoldPenquinSuzuki Suzuki - Rocket ROI
    EXPERIENCE TECH - Future Forward Technology Marketing
    SilverKenvue Triple EightBenylin Cough Stories
    E-commerce - Integrated E-commerce Innovation & Live Streaming
    GoldOliver South AfricaUnilever Vaseline Cera Glow Live Shopping Experience
    BronzeWPP Media South AfricaThe Coca-Cola CompanyCoca- Cola: Share a Coke
    E-commerce - O2O / New Retail / Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels
    GoldRainmaker MediaShoprite Purchase Intent Audience
    E-commerce - Personalization
    GoldTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
    BronzeMultichoice Group Multichoice Group DStv Multilingual Bot
    BronzeWPP MediaProcter & GambleGillette Venus: My Skin, My Way
    E-commerce - Short or Long Form Video
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum! KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
    Gold Bank Windhoek MarketingBank Windhoek Love A Bank - Bank Windhoek Brand Campaign
    Silver| HellosquareBevCoReboost Watermelon Splash
    Silver99cAckermansBokkies - get your little champs game ready
    BronzeOliver South AfricaUnilever COMFORT LASTING IMPRESSIONS
    BronzeThe Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa)Standard Bank Standard Bank Private "Live Wealthier" Campaign
    Bronze 99cAckermansAckerlympics
    AI IN MARKETING - AI-Powered Audience Engagement
    GoldTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
    GoldM&C Saatchi ConnectMobiclicks/ M&C Saatchi ConnectLexus, Driven by Context!
    SilverMultichoice Group Multichoice Group DStv Multilingual Bot
    Bronze Flow CommunicationsHollard Elf Yourself!
    AI IN MARKETING - Innovative Use of AI in Advertising
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum! KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
    AI IN MARKETING - AI-Driven Creative Excellence
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaYum! KFC A.I.nything for the Taste
    SilverTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing - The New Growth Engine
    Bronze Flow CommunicationsHollard Elf Yourself!
