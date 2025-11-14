Meet the 2025 Western Cape Vodacom Journalist of the Year Winners

The Western Cape’s regional winners for the 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have been announced. Journalists in this region have submitted outstanding submissions, showcasing their best work from the past year.

Commitment to media

This year, we received more than 1, 330 submissions, received from journalists nationwide, exceeding last year’s 1,200 entries. The Western Cape contributed 364 remarkable entries.

“In an era of AI and digital platforms, credible journalism is crucial. Traditional media holds power accountable and ensures transparency. Vodacom South Africa proudly honours excellence in journalism, highlighting its vital role in society and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the media industry," said Waldi Wepener, managing executive for Vodacom Western Cape region.

“Vodacom is deeply invested in the Western Cape, committing R450m this financial year into the region's network to increase capacity and resilience and accelerate access to connectivity throughout the province. As a purpose-led company, Vodacom uses its resources to respond to some of the countries pressing socio-economic challenges in areas such as education, gender-based violence and disaster relief.

"For example, in June and October, Vodacom donated R300,000 and R500,000 respectively to the Gift of the Givers to assist communities such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, Mfuleni, Gugulethu, Philippi, Philippi East, Mitchells Plain, Chris Nissen Park, Macassar, and Nyanga which were severely affected by fires and flooding that wreak havoc in Western Cape.” he added.

Ryland Fisher, with more than 45 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist and columnist, continues to serve as the convener of the judging panel. The judging panel remains unchanged from last year and includes Arthur Goldstuck, Collin Nxumalo, Dr Elna Rossouw, Obed Zilwa, Advocate Robin Sewlal, Neo Ntsoma, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Manelisi Dubase, Portia Kobue and Jovial Rantao.

“The experienced judging panel had vigorous debate about the winners, because the quality of entrants were once again very good. I extend our gratitude to the panel for their hard work and dedication in recognising the country’s top media talent," said Fisher.

The regional winners

All have who each received R5, 000 in prize money

Live reporting/ breaking news - Tammy Petersen with contributors Marvin Charles and Noxolo Sibiya from News24 for "'I am shocked’ – Booysen after underworld murder-accused Andre Naudé shot dead in Parow” and “They came to kill all of us’: Naudé’s co-accused tells how he survived AK-47 gunfire”

Investigative - Caryn Dolley from Daily Maverick for “Cartel country - South Africa and the impacts of global drug trafficking”

Opinion - Joint winners, Ernusta Maralack from Rapport on Netwerk24 for “2 susters, 2 rigtings: Waar het Kelly se lewe ontspoor?” and Rebecca Davis from Daily Maverick for “Unlike the fake ‘white genocide’, Olorato Mongale’s killing shows the real murder epidemic elicits a mere shrug”

Lifestyle - Joint winners, Ernusta Maralack from Rapport on Netwerk24 for “Jong vrou se borste groei en groei: ‘Toe red TikTok my’” and Theolin Tembo from IOL for “Outpouring of love for Lira as she takes to CTIJF stage: 'Giving up was never on my plate'”

Features – Joint winners, Marion Edmund with contributors Eaton De Jongh, Erin Bates and Dan Clayton from Carte Blanche for “Contraception Question” and Ernusta Maralack with contributors Edrea du Toit and Elizabeth Sejake from Rapport on Netwerk24 for “Voorbehoedmiddel kan jou breingewasse gee, waarsku SA vroue”

Photography - Ayanda Ndamane from Cape Times for “Caught in the crossfire”

Sport - Luke Daniel from News24 for “The fight to survive on the Cape Flats: Hitting back against gangs and drugs”

Financial and Economics - Joint winners, Susan Comrie from AmaBhungane for “Dirty Fuels” and Clyde Adams from YOU for “Sweet taste of success”

Politics - Andrew Thompson from News24 for his body of work “Half-truths, out-of-context claims”

Sustainability - Joint winners, Ann Crotty from Currency News for “How Sasol went rogue on its climate ‘plans’” and Marion Edmund with contributors Erin Bates, Eaton De Jongh and Stenette Grosskopf from Carte Blanche for “The Epic electric motorcycle road trip”

Innovation in Journalism - Joint winners, Andrew Thompson from News24 for “Web of deceit: How we traced India’s ‘Raju Singh’ behind SA’s viral fake news sites” and Christi Nortier from SuperKids magazine for “Hera's Journey”

The Young Journalist nominee for the Western Cape region is a joint award to William Brederode of News24 and Mihle George of Cape Town TV, who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.

The regional winners will compete against other regional winners for the national title. The national winners will be announced on 4 December at an awards ceremony where they will each receive R10, 000, while the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder will win R100, 000.

The Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year award overall winner will be able to enrol in a course of their choice, to the value of R50, 000 towards enhancing their craft and career prospects in Journalism.