Western Cape sizzles: Record-breaking heat wave sets new March temperature highs

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that several weather stations across the Namakwa District and the Western Cape have officially broken their long-standing maximum temperature records for March.

The weather service explained that the presence of a strong, slow-moving high-pressure weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere has resulted in "extremely hot" conditions.

Highest maximum temperatures

Preliminary data from the SAWS show that several stations in the Western Cape have recorded their highest maximum temperatures in at least 11 years during the current heat wave event.

“These temperatures exceed those recorded during a similar extreme heat event on 3 March 2015, when parts of the province, particularly the Cape Metropole, broke long-standing temperature records.

“The temperature reading of 46.6°C recorded at the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) has since been removed from the official records.

“This specific station was installed primarily for wind monitoring to assist with maritime activities and regattas.

"The sensor is located on a rooftop to ensure proper wind exposure, at a placement that does not meet the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) standards for temperature measurements,” SAWS said.

Consequently, temperature readings from this station are not representative of the actual ambient air conditions in the area, and the temperature sensor at this station has since been disabled.

Weakening

Current meteorological models indicate that the high-pressure system responsible for the heat will begin to weaken and shift away from the region towards the end of the week.

Friday, 13 March: This is expected to be the final day of heat wave conditions, with a gradual cooling trend starting along the coast.



Saturday, 14 March: A drop in temperatures is anticipated as the weather system moves out, bringing cooler, more seasonal conditions to the region.

“The SAWS will continue to monitor this system closely and will issue updates as new information becomes available.

"The public and relevant authorities are urged to follow official weather warnings and advisories from reliable sources.”