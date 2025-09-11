South Africa
    How climate change is rewriting the skincare playbook

    We feel the realities of climate change every day, from devastating natural disasters to unbearable heat waves. As the world experiences change in temperatures and growing pollution, our biggest and most exposed organ, our skin, is bearing the brunt of it all. This is why we need climate-adaptive skincare now more than ever.
    By Justine Liebenberg
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Danielle Hammond on
    Image credit: Danielle Hammond on Dupe Photos

    Think about it: your skin is your frontline defence against the world’s various elements.

    When the heat rises, moisture levels drop, leaving skin dry and thirsty.

    Sudden humidity changes can throw it off balance, leading to unexpected breakouts or patches of dryness.

    And then there’s pollution.

    Those tiny, invisible particles can work their way deep into the skin, triggering oxidative stress that speeds up things like pigmentation, dullness, and those dreaded early signs of ageing.

    Dermatologists are finding that environmental stressors do so much more than affect how skin looks on the surface.

    They influence how it functions long-term.

    Through epigenetic changes, external factors like heat, UV exposure, and pollution can change how skin cells behave at a genetic level.

    Over time, this impacts elasticity, slows repair processes, and reduces resilience.

    Adapting skincare to climate

    Locally, these challenges are intensified – sunny South Africa has its downsides.

    We face hotter days, less predictable rainfall, and some of the highest UV levels in the world.

    All of this means our approach to skincare must evolve.

    Quick fixes aren’t enough anymore. We need routines that focus on long-term care and protection.

    Sunscreen isn’t only for hot days or visits to the beach anymore; it’s something our skin needs every single day.

    Products rich in antioxidants, pollution-protecting formulas, and barrier-strengthening moisturisers are becoming daily staples, especially in regions like ours where strong UV exposure meets urban living.

    Beyond aesthetics

    We’ve entered a new era where skincare isn’t just about appearance but prevention and protection too.

    Scientists are developing advanced actives that help repair and strengthen skin from within.

    These ingredients can reactivate natural repair pathways and boost the skin’s defences, giving it the ability to adapt to an increasingly unpredictable environment.

    It’s safe to say that climate change is transforming more than our surroundings.

    It’s changing the way our skin ages, repairs, and protects itself.

    The future of skincare sits at the crossroads of environmental science, molecular biology, and everyday well-being.

    Looking after your skin today means building resilience, confidence, and long-term health for tomorrow.

    Because when it comes to protecting your skin, science matters – but so does understanding the world you live in.

    Justine Liebenberg is the marketing director for Beiersdorf Southern Africa
