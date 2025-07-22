Healthcare Aesthetic Medicine
    The suncare brand making SPF exciting for Gen Z

    22 Jul 2025
    22 Jul 2025
    The founders of the newly launched American sun care brand Spooge want people (particularly Gen Z) to look forward to using sunscreen and see it as less of a chore and more of a ritual.
    The launch collection includes four mineral-based all-screens that deliver broad-spectrum protection and work like skincare. Image credit: Spooge
    The launch collection includes four mineral-based all-screens that deliver broad-spectrum protection and work like skincare. Image credit: Spooge

    An acronym for Shield People Optimally Outdoors Guard Everyone, Spooge was created by dermatologist Dr Whitney Hovenic and Hillary Schieve, a kidney transplant survivor with increased risk of skin cancer. 

    "We wanted to create sunscreen that feels like skincare – something people look forward to using. Because sun protection shouldn't feel clinical or boring," says Hovenic. 

    The launch collection includes four mineral-based all-screens that deliver broad-spectrum protection and work like skincare; two of which can be used for both face and body, The OG and Cheeky (a 'world-first' butt sunscreen), as well as face-only sunscreens, Dew Me, a tinted sunscreen, and Ghosted.

    While the brand looks fun and light-hearted, it wants to create more awareness around skin cancer as it's one of the most common groups of cancers diagnosed worldwide. 

    Gen Z adults seem misinformed when it comes to the dangers of sunburn risks, as an American Academy of Dermatology survey found that young people aged 18 to 25 are at risk for skin cancer due to increasing rates of tanning and burning.

    "I'm tired of removing skin cancer from young patients! I want you to use protection so you don't have skin regrets later," says Hovenic. 

    Speaking to Beauty Independent, Hovenic and Schieve indicated that they’re planning to take the brand on the road to create more awareness around skin cancer.

    "As a transplant survivor, I've lived with an increased risk of skin cancer for years, but I never found a sunscreen that truly fit into my everyday life," shares Schieve. 

    "Spooge is about changing that. We wanted to make SPF feel personal, bold, accessible, and unapologetically real."

    After conducting free checks for skin cancer in Reno, Nevada, they aim to expand their reach nationwide by promoting healthcare access and skin cancer education across the rest of the US.

    Likening them to pop-ups, Schieve says, “It could be in a sneaker store. We want to do it in places where it’s not traditional.”

    While the brand is currently only available in the US, its website indicates that the brand plans worldwide availability soon (fingers crossed).

    In the meantime, you can check out SPFs from homegrown brands like Lelive, Skoon, and Swiitch Beauty.

    Let's do Biz