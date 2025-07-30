SA Mastercard holders can get discounted virtual health

First Care Solutions has entered a strategic distribution agreement with Mastercard to expand access to virtual healthcare through the CareFirst platform. This means that Mastercard cardholders across South Africa and its neighbouring countries will have access to discounted CareFirst virtual healthcare subscriptions.

As part of this offering, registered Mastercard users will receive credits for four free virtual doctor consultations and six vital health scans annually. This provides a comprehensive and convenient healthcare solution accessible from anywhere.

These benefits aim to reduce barriers to care, especially in regions where access to physical healthcare infrastructure remains limited or where time and cost constraints prevent people from seeking timely medical attention.

CareFirst’s virtual healthcare model is designed to meet patients wherever they are, at home, at work, or on the move, with a strong focus on proactive and preventative care.

The platform combines advanced AI-supported health assessments with real-time consultations from qualified healthcare professionals, giving users access to personalised medical support without the need to visit a clinic or hospital.

The virtual consultations cover a wide range of health concerns, from general check-ups and chronic condition management to mental health support and wellness coaching.

Vital health scans are powered by smart technology that helps users track key health indicators such as blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels, and temperature using only their smartphones.

These tools promote early detection and intervention, helping users stay ahead of potential health issues before they become serious.

With data stored securely and privately, users can build a continuous health profile to monitor progress and share results with doctors when necessary.

By using their Mastercard as an identifier, users can unlock this exclusive healthcare offer quickly and securely.

Collaborations like this mark a step toward inclusive, digitally enabled healthcare in the region, as they empower individuals and families with affordable health solutions at their fingertips, bridging the gap between technology and healthcare delivery.

Mastercard cardholders can activate their benefits by registering on the CareFirst platform or via the Mastercard Priceless platform.