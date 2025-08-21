WomensMonth | Open Chair's lioness: Jessica Babsy - I carry the stories of Cannes women with me

This year, the women of Open Chair made history by awarding 12 women passes to Cannes Lions — and I was grateful to be among them.

Jessica Babsy, senior art director at VML South Africa, was living the dream when she earned a Young Lions Pass to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity through the Open Chair community. Source: Supplied.

Before going to Cannes, I had no idea that were so many talented creative women that are doing powerful things. Seeing it up close shifted everything for me. In an industry that often feels like it’s dominated by toxic male ego, being surrounded by women who lead with vulnerability, strength, and generosity was a revelation.

The female leadership difference

Female leadership doesn’t just challenge the status quo, it redefines it. Seeing it in action reminded me that there's room for empathy, collaboration, and lifting each other up in an industry that can often feel cold and competitive.

There are more of us women in leadership roles now – in the rooms where decisions are made. And while it's still not enough (men still overpower us in numbers and influence), I’m glad we exist in these spaces and are doing truly badass things. Cannes made that visible for me.

Building global connections

We were also representing our own agencies, and I connected with other Young Lions from VML – all of us attending Cannes for the first time. We instantly clicked. After the VML dinner, a group of us went to a nearby bar and kept the night going, swapping stories about our countries, cultures, and careers. It was beautiful to connect across borders, all united by creativity.

A world of possibility

Being at Cannes, surrounded by so many inspiring women from different countries, backgrounds, and positions, opened my eyes. I saw how many paths are possible and how many versions of success exist. For the first time, I could actually picture myself stepping into those roles one day. I know I still have a lot of growing to do, but it was cool to see what’s possible.

The experience gave me a mental shift. I walked away with more self-confidence and a new lens through which I now approach everything from brainstorming ideas to speaking with clients, to presenting to senior leadership. That kind of internal growth doesn’t come from a workshop; it comes from being in rooms where you feel seen and valued.

Inspiration highlights reel

I was constantly inspired – from a panel featuring actress and producer Issa Rae and HarbourView Equity CEO Sherrese Clarke being interviewed by executive TV producer and former president of MSNBC Rashida Jones to a one-on-one session with entrepreneur and gender equity advocate Shelley Zalis and Susan Credle, global chief creative officer at FCB.

Five lessons that stuck with me:

1. Own your IP: Issa spoke about how there's this myth that black film and content doesn't travel internationally and that, as black creatives, we’re constantly having to prove ourselves with every success. She also spoke about how owning the intellectual property of what you create is a game-changer, referencing Insecure – the HBO show she starred in and wrote for. While she's grateful to have had the opportunity to make it, the show was her baby, yet she doesn't even own a physical copy of it. That's why she wants to able to give other artists the opportunity to own a piece of the IP of the work that they create. She said it's something that's extremely exciting to her.

2. Widen your perspective: Sherrese spoke about how she misses things if she can’t see them. Most investors invest in what they like and what they know. If she only surrounded herself with people who are like her, she would only invest in RnB, but when she diversified – like branching into metal – she became more profitable.

3. We’re in this together: Shelly gave us space to speak. She mostly listened to us and gave us advice on problems that we’re facing individually as women in the industry. In that moment, hearing other women also voice their struggles and how they overcame them made me feel like I have a community in this industry.

4. Step up: Susan’s message was about not holding ourselves back: “Be less scared about presenting ideas.” “Don’t be afraid to show stuff that wouldn’t go anywhere.” “All these people are here to help – you should ask them for advice. Show them scripts. Be annoying.”

5. Women are powerful: Hearing Shonda Rhimes (CEO of Shondaland) speak about her work and how she leads… that was a whole moment in itself! She spoke about her shows and her writing process, and also about how she trusts people she works with because she hired them for a reason. Outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read made a comment about how most of her characters are strong women. She replied, "I don’t know any weak women." She ate that interview!

Before Cannes, I didn’t even know many of these women existed. Now I carry their stories with me. I hope uplifting women in this industry isn’t treated like a trend but embraced as the standard. Because when women lead, they lead from a place of inclusion. They create environments that feel healthy, human, and full of growth potential.