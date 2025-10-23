CSA and Dentsu X tapped for blockbuster Kanye West concert

Monyake Group has appointed CSA and Dentsu X to market and sell brand sponsorship and association for Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) Johannesburg concert, taking place on 13 December 2025 at Ellis Park Stadium.

Historic concert

“We are thrilled to be working with companies such as CSA and Dentsu X, who are best in class at what they do, for what is one of the most historic concert events ever in South Africa. It is set to be the first of many major concerts we have planned,” says Sam Monyake of Monyake Group, who are producing & promoting the event.

The company has produced several world-class live experiences in South Africa, including recent sold-out events with celebrated US gospel artists Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore.

Packages

CSA and Dentsu X are offering a limited number of brand partnership packages designed to connect sponsors to Ye’s powerful cross-generational audience - from Gen Z to Millennials - through multi-channel integrations, fan engagement activations, and premium hospitality experiences.

With Ye performing in the center of Ellis Park on top of the custom-built dome structure, the production redefines what a live concert can be - merging art installation, music performance, and architectural spectacle.