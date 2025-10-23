SA welcomes Zim decision to lift ban on importation of maize and grains

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has welcomed the decision by Zimbabwean authorities to lift the ban on the importation of maize and other grains, as gazetted under the new Statutory Instrument (SI) 87 of 2025.

The Minister hailed the move as a return to sound economic principles that are essential for the prosperity and stability of the Southern African region.

"Exports stabilise local prices and the Zimbabwean market plays an important role for both white and yellow maize.

“This is an extremely welcome development that underscores the collective responsibility we share in ensuring food sufficiency.

“The agricultural sector thrives on predictability and efficiency, and restrictive trade measures - while sometimes intended to protect local producers - too often lead to market distortions that ultimately harm the consumer,” Steenhuisen said.

The formal removal of the ban is crucial for food security and consumer welfare across the region.

“By allowing the free flow of maize, particularly white maize that our people on the continent consume as a staple food, we are sending a clear signal of confidence to our agribusinesses and exporters, encouraging the investment and expanded production that benefits all in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States.

“It strengthens regional integration and ensures that surplus-producing nations can readily meet the needs of their neighbours,” the Minister said.

The Department of Agriculture said it remains committed to collaborating with all regional partners to promote fair, open and efficient trade in agricultural products, which is the cornerstone of sustainable growth and poverty alleviation in Southern Africa.