SA signs new trade protocol for stone fruit exports to China

South Africa has signed a new trade protocol with China that will, for the first time, allow local producers to export five types of stone fruit — apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums and prunes — to the Chinese market.

The agreement was signed in Shanghai by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Minister Sun Meijun of China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC). It marks the first time China has opened its market to multiple stone fruit types from a single country under one protocol.

Expanding market access and diversification

Minister Steenhuisen described the protocol as a major breakthrough for South Africa’s fruit producers and exporters, particularly as the country works to diversify its agricultural markets.

“This protocol is part of a broader strategy to make South African agriculture less dependent on traditional buyers and more responsive to new consumption patterns such as China’s growing middle class,” he said.

While the benefits will be realised over time, the new access to China’s vast market could help offset the impact of U.S. tariffs on South African plums. The protocol is expected to unlock around R400 million in trade value over the next five years, with potential to double within a decade.

Economic and employment benefits

Initial projections estimate that the 2025/26 export season could generate R28 million, rising to R54 million in 2026/27. China’s demand for peaches and plums has grown sharply, exceeding 21 million cartons of peaches and nectarines and 20 million cartons of plums in 2024 — more than South Africa’s total seasonal export volume.

Exports to China are projected to account for about 5% of South Africa’s total export volumes by 2032/33. The protocol could also create 350 new direct jobs on farms and in packhouses, and around 600 jobs in related industries such as transport and packaging.

Strengthening agricultural cooperation

Minister Steenhuisen also discussed the resumption of beef exports from certain South African regions and progress on foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) regionalisation during his visit. A GACC technical team has been invited to inspect cherry and blueberry orchards and packhouses this harvest season.

If the inspection proceeds as planned, South Africa could gain cherry market access to China within the next harvest cycle, further strengthening agricultural trade ties.

The Minister acknowledged China’s continued investment in upgrading South Africa’s railways, ports and highways — developments that improve logistics for agricultural exports and align with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Deepening trade and logistics links

Minister Steenhuisen encouraged agricultural exporters to use the Shanghai Freight Services network to ensure faster and more reliable delivery of South African produce to China.

“China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for more than a decade,” he said. “We value this cooperation and look forward to building on it through future agreements that benefit both our countries.”