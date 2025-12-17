South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Overall Events & CommunicationSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    #BestofBiz 2025: Agriculture

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Agriculture, Horticulture & Forestry site over the past year below.
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    #BestofBiz 2025: Agriculture

    Most-read stories

    1Dale Hutton named 2025 KZN Young Farmer of the YearDale Hutton named 2025 KZN Young Farmer of the Year   08 Sep 2025
    2André Kritzinger named Eastern Cape Young Farmer of the YearAndré Kritzinger named Eastern Cape Young Farmer of the Year   11 Aug 2025
    3Rainbow hosts DTIC; collaborating for meaningful changeRainbow hosts DTIC; collaborating for meaningful change - Rainbow Chicken   05 Feb 2025
    4Over 500 small-scale farmers graduate through KAL AcademyOver 500 small-scale farmers graduate through KAL Academy   22 Apr 2025
    5Global food prices see decline as January index dropsGlobal food prices see decline as January index drops   07 Feb 2025
    6Food inflation remains at record low despite slight uptick to 1.7% in December 2024Food inflation remains at record low despite slight uptick to 1.7% in December 2024 - Paul Makube   23 Jan 2025
    7South Africa's wine industry shines with 2025 vintageSouth Africa's wine industry shines with 2025 vintage   08 May 2025
    8Source:Landmark move unlocks R12bn boost for South Africa’s indigenous economy   07 Nov 2025
    9What Trump’s new tariffs could mean for South African wine exportsWhat Trump’s new tariffs could mean for South African wine exports - Anna-Bet Stemmet   04 Apr 2025
    10Eastern Cape blended finance scheme supports 30 agribusinessesEastern Cape blended finance scheme supports 30 agribusinesses   02 Apr 2025
    11Why Africa’s food future depends on its women farmersWhy Africa’s food future depends on its women farmers - Debra Mallowah   13 Nov 2025
    12SA wine at a crossroads: Turning US tariffs into global brand opportunitySA wine at a crossroads: Turning US tariffs into global brand opportunity - Jeremy Sampson   17 Jul 2025
    13SA wine industry shows resilience, eyes brighter 2025SA wine industry shows resilience, eyes brighter 2025   09 Jan 2025
    14Source:Kenya’s farmers have lots of digital tools to help boost productivity – how they can be made more effective - E Njuguna, J Mburu, R Birner and T Daum   21 Jan 2025
    15Botswana lifts ban on vegetable imports from SABotswana lifts ban on vegetable imports from SA   07 Mar 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Paul MakubePaul Makube
    2Wandile SihloboWandile Sihlobo
    3Anna-Bet StemmetAnna-Bet Stemmet
    4Peter SetouPeter Setou
    5Alan BrowdeAlan Browde
    6Brendan JacobsBrendan Jacobs
    7John HudsonJohn Hudson
    8Roelf PienaarRoelf Pienaar

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Rainbow Chicken


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Retail, Tourism & Travel.