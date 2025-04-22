Over 500 small-scale farmers graduate through KAL Academy

Empowering small-scale farmers through skills development reached a significant milestone with the graduation of KAL Academy’s 2024 cohort, bringing the total number of qualified participants to 515.

Source: Kal Academy

Drawing aspiring farmers from across the Northern and Western Cape, KAL Academy offers free, accredited agricultural training — from foundational certificate programs to NQF Level 5 — with a mission to equip small-scale farmers with the knowledge and tools to build sustainable, commercially viable enterprises.

Established in 2009 by JSE-listed KAL Group, this initiative is part of a broader commitment to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential at the grassroots level.

Students are trained in key commercial farming practices, including crop establishment, harvest techniques, fertility screening, feed production, and calculating optimal yields — all essential skills for overcoming the unique challenges faced by small-scale farmers.

Overcoming industry challenges

From limited market access and high input costs to building businesses on rented land, these farmers often face significant obstacles. The Academy’s practical training is designed to bridge this gap, laying the foundation for long-term success in the sector.

Among those who have benefited is Tolo Siphiwokuhle Bakeni, 34, from Robertson — the top achiever in the latest group of graduates — who spoke about the value of agricultural education.

I’ve been farming since I was a kid with my grandmother—we had a lot of livestock. I thought I knew everything about farming, but the training at KAL Academy opened my eyes. I learned how to run a farm more sustainably, how to balance crops with livestock, and even how to make my feed instead of buying expensive stock. - Tolo Siphiwokuhle Bakeni, KAL Academy | Top Achiever

This year’s graduation was even more special, thanks to an inspiring message from Charmelle Adams, a proud KAL Academy graduate and livestock farmer from the Vredendal district of the Western Cape. Sharing her journey, she encouraged the graduates to stay committed to their dreams despite challenges along the way.

KAL Academy training is a combination of remote learning, supplemental classroom sessions and practical sessions on surrounding commercial farms showing how theory is implemented in practice. Farmers also gain an instant network of peers and moral support.

Peer support drives success

Bakeni confirmed that the support from his peers at the Academy was invaluable to him as a livestock farmer. For the past six years, he has been farming cattle and pigs on a 1.2-hectare plot of vacant land that he is renting.

“Meeting other young farmers helped a lot. I got encouragement and hope. I realised that I’m not the only one with the problems I have; we shared ideas on how to solve some problems,” says Bakeni.

Refilwe Mothudi, 31, who started farming organic vegetables in Kimberley three years ago, also found significant benefit from sharing ideas with her classmates.

“I got the opportunity to connect and learn from young farmers like me by sharing our experiences, exchanging ideas and coming up with innovative solutions for each of our challenges. I also made good friends whom I can call anytime I face a challenge on the farm.”

Mothudi, who received a merit award for leadership at the graduation ceremony, embarked on her farming career with no experience or formal farming training until she started at the KAL Academy.

Studying at the KAL Academy has equipped me with practical farm management skills. I learned how to plan, organise and manage a farm. The most valuable skill I acquired was adaptability and resilience. I developed the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and bounce back from setbacks. - Refilwe Mothudi, KAL Academy | Leadership Award

At the graduation ceremony, Arno Abeln, Managing Director of Agrimark Operations (KAL Group’s agri-retail business), also underscored the importance of networks and partnerships in a successful farming enterprise.

“All businesses need partnerships to be successful. In agriculture, collaboration is key, as is learning from mentors, working alongside fellow farmers, or engaging with industry leaders. Your journey does not end here; it is only the beginning.”

Barend Sulvester, Senior Manager of sustainability at Agrimark Operations, who coordinates the training, says entry requirements include owning a computer, being computer literate, and having sufficient data to attend the online lectures.

“It is also important to us that candidates are already working in a farming operation involving plant or animal production, because our training aims to improve their farming enterprises. However, it does happen from time to time that we take someone fresh out of matric, or someone with an extraordinary passion for farming.”

The NQF2 qualification in mixed farming practices is aimed at individuals starting in a farming enterprise. After completion, graduates have the opportunity to apply for the more advanced courses, specialising in either plant or animal production.

“We’re excited to launch our first NQF 5 course for which applications will open in May this year,” says Sulvester.

“With access to formal training and peer support networks, small-scale farmers are better positioned to overcome industry challenges and build sustainable enterprises,” concludes Sulvester.