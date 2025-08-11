SA’s best-dressed office competition launches with R100K in corporate clothing up for grabs

South African businesses are being called to the front of the fashion line, with entries now open for the Imagemakers Best Dressed Team Award - a new national competition set to reward one office team with R100,000 worth of corporate clothing.

Open until 30 September 2025, the competition celebrates professionalism, cohesion, and team pride, offering a platform for companies to showcase their approach to workwear - from sleek tailored uniforms to coordinated dress codes that reflect culture and identity.

Organised by South African clothing specialists Imagemakers, the competition is open to companies across all sectors, including finance, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and retail.

Celebrating pride in presentation

In an era of hybrid work and evolving professional norms, how a team presents itself remains a powerful expression of values, unity, and customer-facing confidence. Workwear is no longer just functional - it’s a subtle form of branding that supports culture from within.

The competition is aimed at teams who have already embraced this. Whether it’s a crisp seasonal uniform, brand colours worn with pride, or simply a commitment to dressing with intention, the judges will be looking for visual consistency, professionalism, and team spirit.

“Style can be a unifying force in the workplace,” says the team behind Imagemakers. “It shows when people care - not only about their role, but about showing up for one another. That’s what this competition is really about.”

As a long-standing best corporate clothing supplier in South Africa, Imagemakers has built its reputation around clothing that balances durability, comfort, and professionalism. Their clients include government departments, national franchises, and mid-sized businesses alike.

How to enter

To enter the Best Dressed Team Competition, companies need to submit a group photo of their team in full workwear, along with a short description of what their current dress approach represents.

Entries can be submitted directly through the Imagemakers website. No social media posts or hashtags are required.

Throughout the competition period, standout teams will be profiled on the Imagemakers blog and other digital channels, showcasing businesses that are setting the bar for corporate fashion for the workplace.

What’s on offer

The winning team will receive a R100,000 corporate clothing package from Imagemakers - fully tailored to their operational needs and style preferences. The prize includes fittings, guidance on product selection, and production support.

Styles span classic shift dresses, tailored blazers, mix-and-match separates, and accessories - all designed for daily wear in high-performance work environments.

For businesses already investing in professional team uniforms in South Africa, the competition is both a recognition opportunity and a practical reward.

A moment to reflect on culture

The Imagemakers Best Dressed Team Award offers a unique opportunity for businesses to reflect on how presentation supports workplace culture, cohesion, and external perception.

By spotlighting teams that have already embraced style as a form of team identity, the competition encourages others to think more intentionally about workplace appearance - not as a vanity metric, but as a reflection of internal alignment and pride.



