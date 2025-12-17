MultiChoice Talent Factory opens 2026 applications

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is calling on driven, imaginative, and ambitious South Africans eager to break into the film and television industry to apply for the 2026 intake. Applications officially open today, on 15 December 2025, and will close on 27 February 2026.

Now entering its 11th year, the MTF South Africa Academy remains one of the country’s most impactful industry readiness programmes – a 12-month, intensive, experiential journey that equips emerging filmmakers with the craft, confidence, and professional grounding needed to thrive in South Africa’s dynamic film and broadcast sector.

Through the Academy, selected students gain invaluable hands-on experience across directing, producing, cinematography, scriptwriting, sound, post-production, art direction, commissioning and more – all while working directly with leading local producers and high-performing productions.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory stands as a powerful, long-term investment in the future of South African storytelling,” says Bobby Heaney, director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa. “Every year, we see extraordinary talent emerge from the programme, young creators who go on to shape the industry, build production companies, and tell stories that reach millions. We can’t wait to meet the next generation in 2026.”

Why join the MultiChoice Talent Factory?

The MTF is not just a training initiative, it is a launch pad into the heart of the industry. Successful applicants participate in real productions from concept to broadcast, learning to master key disciplines.

Since 2015, the MTF Academy has trained over 140 filmmakers, many of whom have worked on major South African series including Inimba, Homecoming, kykNet Silwerskermfees, Youngins, Adulting, and Miss SA.

Graduates have built successful production companies such as Pula Bakgaga Media and 4th Cycle, creating jobs and producing content screened on Mzansi Magic, Showmax and other major platforms.

Who should apply?

MTF is looking for:

Recent South African graduates passionate about storytelling



Young creatives who want to contribute meaningfully to the local and pan-African TV and film landscape



Individuals hungry to learn, innovate, collaborate, and shape the future of screen entertainment.

If that describes you, your journey starts here.

How to apply

Visit the MultiChoice Talent Factory website to download the application form.

Complete and submit your form together with all required supporting documents.

Deadline: 27 February 2026 at 12.00pm.





