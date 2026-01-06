South Africa
    Matric 2025 results release: Key dates and access details

    There's only one week to go until the matric class of 2025 receive their individual marks next Tuesday, following the Department of Basic Education's (DBE's) release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results on Monday, 12 January.
    Shan RadcliffeBy Shan Radcliffe
    6 Jan 2026
    6 Jan 2026
    Image source: Leszek Glasner –
    Image source: Leszek Glasner – 123RF.com

    There were 766,543 full-time and 137,018 part-time candidates, totalling 903,561 students who were registered to write the 2025 NSC exams.

    Learners will be able to access their personal results through any of the following channels:

    Direct from their school/examination centre

    Individual reports will be made available to students for collection at their school/examination centre from around 10am on 13 January (times may vary and students are urged to check their specific school notices).

    Online

    Students can access their results via the DBE website using their personal examination number at the matric exam results page here.

    Newspaper

    Following the recent High Court ruling, local newspapers (such as The Argus, The Star and The Rapport) and other accredited media across the country are permitted to publish the 2025 results.

    Candidates will use their exam number to locate their mark, which will only state a pass (or not), along with a symbol that represents the student's performance. These symbols can be interpreted as follows:

    • Level 7: 80 – 100% (Outstanding)
    • Level 6: 70 – 79% (Meritorious)
    • Level 5: 60 – 69% (Substantial)
    • Level 4: 50 – 59% (Moderate)
    • Level 3: 40 – 49% (Adequate)
    • Level 2: 30 – 39% (Elementary)
    • Level 1: 0 – 29% (Not achieved)

    Mobile

    While SMS and USSD options have been available in the past, we are still verifying the availability and details of these services for the 2025 results.

    Shan Radcliffe is the editor of Bizcommunity HR, Education and Legal.
